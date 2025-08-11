LIVE TV
Paul Walter Hauser Confesses To Breaking Marvel's Secrecy Over Mole Man Casting In Fantastic Four: First Steps

Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser admits he wasn’t entirely secretive about his Mole Man role in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Despite Marvel’s strict confidentiality, the actor says he told “70 or 80” people, but trusts they kept it respectful. The MCU epic hits with an all-star cast.

Paul Walter Hauser
Paul Walter Hauser

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 13:57:34 IST

Paul Walter Hauser, who played the role of Mole Man in Marvel’s blockbuster film ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’, revealed that he was not so secretive with his surprise role despite Marvel’s demand for secrecy.

In a recent interview with GQ, as quoted by Variety, the Golden Globe winner, who plays Mole Man in the MCU blockbuster, said he wasn’t as “zip-lipped” as he could’ve been about his part.

Marvel allegedly demands its actors to keep their roles a secret unless officially revealed. However, for Paul, such conditions were never meant to stand much.

“For the most part, I was zip-lipped, and everybody understands at this point. They all know if you do ‘Star Wars,’ or Marvel, you can’t talk about it. But if I’m being honest–and I pride myself on my honesty nowadays–I probably told 70 or 80 random people, be it family members or fans. I’m not gonna lie and say I told literally no one. I told several dozen people,” said Paul Walter Hauser as quoted by Variety.

Clarifying the potential leakage of information, the actor said that his mates were “respectful” with the secret of his MCU role.
“But at the same time, they weren’t blabbering it out, or giving it to news outlets. They were respectful, and excited, and what-have-you. But if a little kid comes up to me in a wheelchair with a comic book, and they’re like, ‘Are you Mole Man?’ I would say something like, ‘I don’t know man, I hear there is a mole…’ And wink at them, just to get them excited,” said Hauser as quoted by Variety.

Hauser further added that it’s not the end of the world for the MCU if he gives a few people behind-the-scenes details as its founders and creators are “busy” with other stuffs.

“When I look at Kevin Feige and the Marvel folks, I go, I think they’re probably busy with some other stuff. They’re probably not gonna chase me down and scalp me, or shoot a little [dart] into my neck,” added Hauser as quoted by Variety.

In ‘Fantastic Four,’ Hauser appears alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn and Ralph Ineson.
The MCU epic follows the titular super groups as they attempt to defend Earth from the gargantuan planet-eating entity known as Galactus. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

