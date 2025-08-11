LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86

Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86

Ray Brooks, the beloved British actor and voice of Mr Benn, has died aged 86. Known for his calm, reassuring narration and powerful performances in Cathy Come Home, he quietly shaped generations with his talent and kindness. He passed peacefully surrounded by family, leaving a lasting legacy.

Ray Brooks, the beloved British actor and voice of Mr Benn, has died aged 86
Ray Brooks, the beloved British actor and voice of Mr Benn, has died aged 86

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 12:25:50 IST

You might not know his face, but you’ve definitely heard his voice if you grew up in the UK, his narration was basically the sound of your childhood. Mr Benn. A man in a bowler hat walking into a fancy-dress shop and stepping into magical worlds. And there was Ray, guiding us through it all, like a calm uncle who knew exactly how to tell a story.

The Voice That Raised a Generation, and the Actor Who Never Needed the Spotlight

He didn’t shout. He didn’t dazzle. He didn’t need to. Ray Brooks had presence. That quiet, reassuring voice that told us everything was going to be alright even if you were suddenly a knight, or a spaceman, or a cowboy for the day.

But he wasn’t just a voiceover guy. He was a proper actor. Cathy Come Home? That film wrecked people. It changed minds, laws, lives. And there he was, right in the middle of it gentle, raw, real. The kind of performance that doesn’t date.

Still, it’s the small stuff that sticks. How he seemed to pop up everywhere—Jackanory, EastEnders, radio dramas, even bloody adverts. You’d hear him and feel a bit more grounded, like “ah, yeah… that’s Ray.”

Ray Brooks: A Quiet Legend Who Let His Work and His Voice, Do the Talking

And the best part? He never milked it. Never chased the spotlight. Just did the work, raised his family, loved Brighton and Fulham FC, and let the legacy speak for itself.

He died aged 86, with his loved ones around him. Quiet, like he lived. But he mattered. So much more than people probably realised.

Ray Brooks is gone, and with him goes a piece of our childhood. That voice  calm, kind, full of wonder  was more than just narration. It was the magic. Whether it was Mr Benn taking us on quiet little adventures or a role that cut deep like in Cathy Come Home, Ray had a way of making you feel seen, safe, and understood. He never needed the spotlight. He just was. Steady, brilliant, unforgettable. A voice that raised generations, and a man who did it all with grace.

Also Read: Who is Charithra Chandran? British-Indian Actor Outshone Hollywood Stars At Wimbledon 2025

Tags: British actorMr BennRay Brooks

RELATED News

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Vir Das Wants You To Adopt Indie Dogs As SC’s Stray Dogs Relocation Order Gets Passed: ‘Important For Our Humanity To Kick In’
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Beyoncé Gifts Cowboy Carter Tour Backup Dancers With Louis Vuitton Bags Worth $100,000

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?