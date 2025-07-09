Who is Charithra Chandran? British-Indian Actor Outshone Hollywood Stars At Wimbledon 2025

Charithra Chandran, the 28-year-old British-Indian actress best known for her role as Edwina Sharma in Netflix’s Bridgerton has become the topic of the town after her appearance at Wimbledon 2025.

The actress has stolen the spotlight at Wimbledon with her charismatic appearance and has fans on a chokehold with her beauty, overshadowing even high-profile celebrities like Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro.

So if you want to know all about this diva, this is the right place.

Who Is Charithra Chandran?

Chandran was Born on January 17,1997 in Perth, Scotland in a family of Indian Tamil medical professionals. She graduated with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from new college, oxford in 2019

Chandran was intended for a career in consulting but later on decided to get into acting during a health crisis. The consistent emailing to agents on Monday mornings paid off and landed her a role in Amazon’s Alex Rider in 2021. This was followed by her breakout as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2 where charmed the viewers alongside Simone Ashley.

Chandran’s acting career extends beyond Bridgerton. She has appeared in Star Wars: Visions, Dune: Prophecy, and Amazon Prime’s How to Date Billy Walsh.

A Nod to Bridgerton with Ralph Lauren

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, Charithra Chandran attended Day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, seated in the Ralph Lauren. As a Ralph Lauren ambassador, Chandran has given justice to the brand’s face value with her iconic and aesthetic look in the game.

Her hairstyle, reminiscent of her Bridgerton character Edwina Sharma, was a particular highlight. Sharing her look on TikTok, she captioned it, “Edwina inspired hair for Wimbledon today with Ralph Lauren,” with fans flooding the comment section with love and nostalgia online.

Fans drew parallels to her Bridgerton role, with one X user joking, “Looks like the diamond of the season to me,” referencing Edwina’s status as the most eligible debutante in the series.

She has posted stunning clicks on instagram with the caption, “Repping @wimbledon green with @ralphlauren Wouldn’t be summer without it,” making fans gag over the look.

