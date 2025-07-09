Simone Ashley Joins the Devil Wears Prada Sequel — Here’s What We Know So Far

One of the most loved movie The Devil Wears Prada back in 2006, has made a re entry with a good news: the sequel is happening, and it’s already got a fresh new face. Simone Ashley, who’s made the screens worth watching as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton recently, is stepping into the mix. It’s exciting to see her join what’s shaping up to be a strong cast.

Simone Ashley Joins The Devil Wears Prada Movie Sequel With a Bold New Role

Simone’s role is still a bit of a mystery, but people close to the project say she’ll bring a fresh energy to the high stakes world of fashion that the movie explores. Meanwhile, the powerhouse duo of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are known to return, reprising their roles as the iconic Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs. Fans can expect the same sharp dialogue and glamorous tension that made the first film so iconic.

Beyond that, there’s an amazing lineup of new and returning actors Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet, alongside Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and a few others from the original. Surprisingly, Emily Blunt is playing a different character as a high powered executive with a difficult and complicated past, which could surely add some interesting twists to the story.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Explores Fashion, Power, and Digital Media Shifts

The film is yet again being directed by David Frankel, who also directed the original movie, and has taken some inspiration loosely based on Lauren Weisberger’s book Revenge Wears Prada. The story picks up with Miranda taking a speed with the fashion world’s shift from print magazines to digital media, a change that feels pretty relevant in todays world.

The film shooting started earlier this summer, and is to hit theaters by spring 2026. It seems like the sequel wants to keep a mix of various different things like style, humor, and sharp insight that fans loved, while bringing something new to the table with a younger cast and newer ideas.

All in all, the sequel is shaping up to be a stylish return to the world we loved with Simone Ashley’s addition making it feel current and exciting for a new generation.

