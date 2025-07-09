LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Squid Game Season 3 is Netflix’s Third-Most Viewed TV Show Ever

Squid Game Season 3 is Netflix’s Third-Most Viewed TV Show Ever

Squid Game Season 3 has shattered Netflix records, becoming the third most-watched non-English series with over 106 million views. Darker and more introspective, the season explores deeper themes of survival and morality, sparking global conversations and proving the show's lasting cultural impact.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 11:02:23 IST

When Squid Game first streamed on Netflix in 2021, no one saw it coming. A dark, violent Korean drama with zero household names somehow exploded into a global phenomenon. Now, with Season 3, the series has done something almost unheard of, not only kept the momentum going, but grown even bigger and better with each episode.

Squid Game Season 3: The Global Obsession That Just Won’t Quit

The third season, released on June 27, has already racked up more than 106 million views making it Netflix’s third most watched non English show of all time. And it got there in almost no time. In just the first three days, the season pulled in over 60 million views and more than 368 million streaming hours worldwide. That’s not just a hit it’s a cultural juggernaut.

Squid Game Season 3 on Netflix Explores Darker Themes and Emotional Depth

What’s striking is how the series keeps evolving. The brutal games are still there, sure, but Season 3 digs deeper. It’s less about shock value and more about what happens to people when systems push them past their limits. You can feel it in the pacing, in the way characters are forced to make decisions that always leave a mark.

This season also takes its time. There are moments of quiet, of reflection, that feel heavier than any of the violence. You start to understand not just what the characters are doing, but why. And in a way, it’s even more unsettling than the games themselves.

Fans have taken notice. Online forums and social media are packed with discussions not just about the plot twists, but about what the show is really saying. Some called the finale “philosophical,” others said it left them uneasy in the best way possible. Either way, people aren’t just watching they’re thinking.

With talk of spin offs and remakes gaining steam, Squid Game seems far from finished. If anything, Season 3 proves that this isn’t just a show anymore. It’s a mirror. One that reflects how far people will go when there’s nothing left to lose in life.

Tags: Korean dramanetflixSquid games

