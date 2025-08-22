TOMORROW X TOGETHER Finally Renews Contract With BIGHIT MUSIC, MOA Rejoices!

LIVE TV
Alert K-Pop lovers! TXT is not going anywhere, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai have recently renewed their contract with BIGHIT MUSIC, dodging the 7-year curse. Are you ready for more TXT magic?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Contract Renewal
TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Contract Renewal

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 22, 2025 22:39:42 IST

What a news for MOAs, on August 22, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that all five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai have finally renewed their contract after seven years. Fans were worried about the end of TXT’s contract but this announcement has given them a sigh of relief.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER UPDATE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER UPDATE

TXT’s Testament to Unity and Fan Loyalty

TXT’s decision to renew their contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC, highlights their dedication and commitment to MOA, as they said, “We are truly thankful to MOA for staying with us, and we will continue to do our very best.” The gesture of renewal ahead of the 2026 expiration paints a defiant picture against the infamous “7-year curse,” where K-pop groups are pausing or disbanding. 

During the group’s July 2025 comeback showcase for The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, Soobin hinted at “good news” regarding their commitment to staying together, which would not only reinforce the unity of the group with BIGHIT MUSIC but also strengthen their vow to MOA.

Strategic Timing Amid a Dynamic Career

The group will be kicking off their fourth world tour ACT: TOMORROW in 2025. The TXT arsenal redefines K-pop’s global landscape with discography hits like Crown and 0X1=Lovesong, Sanctuary remains TXT’s most recent album and, along with other projects such as LG Twins collaborations, features TXT put together from their own list of mock projects.

Although problems such as Soobin’s temporary break in November 2024 and an indefinite hiatus following January 2025, earlier raised the speculations of end of the contract. Given such potential, the renewal goes further by assuring TXT a great stead to sail through their next, ranging from solo projects to group comebacks.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s Support to TXT

BIGHIT MUSIC under HYBE has played a monumental role in the rise of TXT since their debut. Support from the agency to brought the group on the international stage and made big investments made on TXT’s music, choreography, and global tours.

The announcement of the renewal highlights the role of BIGHIT MUSIC as a “strong partner” to boost TXT’s stardom and global performances. With this revival. MOA awaits for the grand comeback.

