ENHYPEN’s Jungwon’s Sweet Declaration: Love For Indian Rasgulla And Gulab Jamun, Fans Go Wild

K-pop sensation ENHYPEN’s leader Jungwon has created a buzz among ENGENEs after he professed his love for Indian sweets Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun, a heartwarming revelation that has become a cultural bridge between ENGENEs and Indian mithai lovers. Let’s indulge in Jungwon’s sweet fascination, the cultural underlining and the fandom buzz it has generated globally.

Jungwon’s Sweet Confession: A Cultural Bond

Jungwon, the charming leader of ENHYPEN, recently expressed his fondness for Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun on a Weverse live with Jay, sending ENGENEs into a frenzy. Well if you don’t know, Rasgulla is a sponge ball made of cottage cheese and soaked in light sugar syrup, while Gulab Jamun is deep-fried dumplings made of milk solids and soaked in sugar syrup.

Omg Jay and jungwon talking about rasgulla and gulab jamun

🐱-is it from india?(He also searched it up)

He also got that bengali accent right OMFG 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/u24rLJdh0d — AJ✿ (@Agraenha26) August 21, 2025

Jungwon’s open attitude towards global cuisines attracts even more fans from India and beyond. Definitely, a sign on the growing influence of K-pop in India, with the music of ENHYPEN already being followed by a big number. His fans on X have shared plenty of clips of Jungwon munching away the Indian sweets, with many praising his taste in authentic Indian mithai.

there’s no way jungwon knows what rasgulla and gulab jamun is — arya | prod jay ♡ (@Blossomxly) August 21, 2025

The Charm of Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun

Much more than just desserts, they are cultural symbols. Whose mouth won’t water at the sight of juicy, soft and bouncy Bengali Rasgullas. And how can we miss the caramalised skin of Gulab Jamun, best if served hot with a more enhanced taste if garnished with cardamom or pistachios.

These sweets are not just desserts but the charm of Indian festivals such as Diwali, Eid and Raksha Bandhan, signifying the sweet togetherness. And of course, fans relate with Jungwon’s choice as it depicts the relationship between ENHYPEN’s music and ENGENEs.

Fans Celebrate: A Global Sweet Fest

Jungwon’s confession went viral on social media. ENGENEs quickly filled social media with fan art, recipes, and videos of themselves sharing Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun in solidarity.

they spoke about gulab jamun too that’s acc crazy 😭😭😭 and jungwon saying he’s seen mukbangers eat them im cryingggg — lucky keke :) (@jyhoneybun) August 21, 2025

Indian fans, particularly, invited Jungwon to local sweet shops, while fans internationally have begun their exploration of Indian cuisine. Such cross-cultural moments beautifully portray K-pop’s unifying force across disparate communities, thanks to Jungwon’s penchant for sweets sending a celebration for Indian tastes rippling across the globe!

Also Read: From Cupid to Court: Former FIFTY FIFTY’s Saena, Aran, Sio Legal Battle With ATTRAKT