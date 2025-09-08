Top Celebrities Who Began as Theatre Actors

Several Bollywood stars started as theatre actors and later made a name for themselves at the bank of the Indian Entertainment Industry.

Stars Who Transitioned from Stage to Screen

Shah Rukh Khan practiced acting at Barry John’s Theatre Action Group in Delhi and built up the core values that molded him into Bollywood’s “King.”

Naseeruddin Shah first would feature to powerful acclaim from his performances and his roots from the National School of Drama (NSD) and stands at the top tier of theatre and film.

Manoj Bajpayee was trawling offer for years to pay his dues in theatre workshops, before breaking through with ‘Satya’ and the ‘Family Man’ web series.

Om Puri set the template for his own unique style at NSD and FTII and made the transition from serious stage roles to classic films appear effortless.

Shabana Azmi took classes and learnt theatre at FTII after dominating stage appearances before tackling the most complex leads ever in cinema.

Pankaj Tripathi experienced performances in plays in various villages and theatre at NSD instead of learning at school, making him one of the most versatile actors ever in Bollywood and contemporaneously.

Irrfan Khan spent years of theatre training at NSD and navigating Delhi’s stage circuit before becoming one of the world’s most storied film actors.

Rajkummar Rao learned to perform at NSD, situated his feet in the performing arts scene of Delhi, and then crowned by the acclaim from films like ‘Stree’ and ‘Shahid’ later in his career..

The Impact on Indian Cinema

The experience of these stars drew from their extensive background in theatre, and it allowed them to bring authenticity, emotional range, and dramatic depth to Bollywood. The standard of Indian cinema was raised thanks to their journeys, as there are hopefully countless aspiring actors who can use their journeys to show them all, that the stage will always be the best teacher if you want to be good at film.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes. Individual career journeys may vary, and examples are not exhaustive. Readers should note that career success depends on multiple factors, not just theatre background.