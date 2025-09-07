LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Toronto Film Festival 2025: Bobby Deol represents Dharmendra at 'Sholay' 4K version gala screening

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 15:16:07 IST

Toronto [Canada], September 7 (ANI): The restored 4K version of the Bollywood classic Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the lead roles, had a gala premiere at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

Bollywood star Bobby Deol attended the premiere, representing Dharmendra in the film festival. Taking to their Instagram handle, the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) shared the photos from the premiere.

Along with Bobby Deol, the restored 4K version gala premiere of Sholay was also attended by director Ramesh Sippy and producer Shezad Sippy, and FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Bobby Deol interacted with fans and gave his autograph to the Toronto Film Festival crowd.

While sharing the photos, FHF wrote, “The restored ‘Sholay’ had a gala premiere at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival with Director Ramesh Sippy, actor Bobby Deol, producer Shehzad Sippy and FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur walking the red carpet lined with press and hordes of enthusiastic fans.”

 
 
 
 
 
This special screening will take place at a gala event at the 1800-seater Roy Thomson Hall, befitting the legendary status of the film.

Released in 1975, ‘Sholay’ has turned into a cult favourite in Indian cinema, owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and evergreen songs like ‘Yeh Dosti’, ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’, ‘Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Holi Ke Din’, and others.

The film’s story focuses on the fictitious Ramgarh village, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plans to defeat the notorious bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), with the help of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

Upon arriving in the village, the duo realise the menace of Gabbar Singh and double their efforts to help Thakur. Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini are seen playing Jai and Veeru’s love interests as Radha and Basanti, respectively. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainmentSholaysholay-4k-versiontoronto-film-festival-2025

