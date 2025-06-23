Toronto University To Launch Course On Diljit Dosanjh’s Global Influence Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh added yet another feather to his expanding collection of milestones — he is now scheduled to be learned about as part of a university program.

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has launched a new academic program dedicated to Dosanjh’s influence on music, culture, and identity, which will be launched in Fall 2026 through its Creative School.

The news was revealed at the Billboard Summit at the NXNE festival in Toronto.

Investigating Music, Diaspora, and Authenticity

TMU Assistant Professor Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews describes the course as examining how Dosanjh’s path connects regional music cultures and world pop culture. She explained that his success indicates the economic and cultural potential of Punjabi music globally and makes for a compelling case study on understanding creative industries based on authenticity.

Cultural Pride and Representation

Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effects, referred to the course as a long-overdue acknowledgment. “Diljit’s rise is not just about commercial success — it represents cultural pride, global visibility, and artistic freedom for the Punjabi and South Asian communities,” she said.

From Punjab to Coachella

He began his career in 2002 and has continued to build a reputation in the Punjabi music scene. His 2020 album G.O.A.T. ranked him on the Billboard Social 50 chart. Apart from music, he has broken into Bollywood acting for the films Udta Punjab, Good Newzz, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

In 2023, he broke history as the first Punjabi musician to ever perform at Coachella, thereby cementing his international reach.

A New Chapter in Cultural Studies

The new course at TMU marks more than intellectual interest — it’s a recognition of diasporic reach, creative innovation, and the increasing global significance of Punjabi music.

Diljit Dosanjh’s tale is no longer merely one of entertainment — it’s part of the changing scholarly conversation on identity, creativity, and cross-cultural exchange.

