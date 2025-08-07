TWICE’s Sana Spills Why BTS’s J-Hope’s Is Successful, ‘Such A Nice Person That I Thought’

Sana and J-Hope brought sweet candidness to the ‘Fridge Interview’ held by Sana to spark a lot of fan excitement. As the show came to an end, the twice idol didn’t held back, she recalled the episode and their informal interaction which has ARMY’s and ONCE in awe. Sana revealed her own experience and the reason behind J-Hope’s success as an icon in K-pop industry, what could it be?

Sana’s Adoration of J-Hope’s Gentle Charisma

J-Hope was invited on 19 June 2025 to feature on Sana’s Fridge Interview. In that interview, Sana gave compliments to his gentle, kind personality when she says, “There definitely is a reason as to why he does so well.” She emphasized about that calmness when it comes to their first deep conversation, that warmth and how that is the very quality from which he gets his success. “He’s just such a nice person that I thought, Ah, success really does come to people for a reason” she added.

Sana said BTS J-Hope is such a nice person that she thought “Ah, success really does come to people for a reason.” 🥺 (c) minaron pic.twitter.com/lJbflxS2Ml — bts & twice pics ♡ (@bangtwise) August 7, 2025







This is exactly what Sana, in her compliments, pointed out is why J-Hope, this powerhouse from BTS, still has the tendency to be adored by many in K-pop.

Shared Past and Informal Bond Between BTS and TWICE

The episode unveiled BTS and TWICE’s history with one another. J-Hope, as he began to account shared memories like dancing to Super Junior’s Sorry Sorry and taking unreleased group photos in the year 2019, caused them to widen the demands for releasing such images.

Their informal exchanges highlighted the camaraderie they formed while doing overlapping schedules and milestones. So here’s hoping as most likely all can predict, whatever the feeling might be there, it’s a natural chemistry that goes into it that thrilled ARMY and ONCE proving the everlasting BTS-TWICE bond.

Viral Moments and Fan Frenzy

Moments of lightheartedness in the interview like J-Hope’s unfortunate chair-sticking incident, as well as their Killin’ It Girl dance challenge, went viral amassing over 6.7 million TikTok views. In fact, the two formed a world-class sunshine duo in the eyes of the fans, given that both Sana and J-Hope brought out very contagious laughter and silly charm, respectively.

People were even abuzz on social media with reactions, one fan commenting, “This is the best episode yet.” Those nostalgic reflections about their trainee days and the shared experience in K-pop brought fan love deeper with this crossover-the legacy of BTS and TWICE as trailblazers in the industry.

