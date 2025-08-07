LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kim Min Ha And Lee Junho's 'Typhoon Boss' Drops Early, New Date Revealed!

Kim Min Ha And Lee Junho's 'Typhoon Boss' Drops Early, New Date Revealed!

K-drama fans assemble! Typhoon Boss, with swoon-worthy Lee Junho and radiant Kim Min Ha is crashing onto screens on the 4th of October. Now you don't need to wait till November! What is the plot? Fans are already buzzing, will their chemistry steal the show? So join us on this adventure!

Lee Junho’s Typhoon Boss Drops Early on October 4
Lee Junho’s Typhoon Boss Drops Early on October 4

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 7, 2025 21:41:56 IST

A good news for k-drama fans, the long-time awaited K-drama Typhoon Boss with Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha set for an earlier release date of October 4, 2025, instead of November. Based during the 1997 IMF crisis, the drama promises a heartwarming tale of struggles and sustenance. Here is an elaborate explanation of this shift and what it could potentially mean for viewers, sp are you excited?

Typhoon Boss: A Strategic Release Shift for Maximum Impact 

Initially, Typhoon Boss was set to premiere on November 23, 2025. Now, it will air from October 4, featuring on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM KST. This earlier treatment is because of the way it follows the 90s nostalgia wave, conquering K-drama viewers and high expectation for cultural resurgence during the time.

The 16-episode series will also be available on Netflix, ensuring everyone has access to it globally. The move is also likely meant to trap the early buzz before a crowding roster of November K-dramas, with filming done between January and August 2025.

Compelling Story and Star-Studded Cast 

Typhoon Boss revolves around a young CEO, Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), on a personal mission to save his father’s Typhoon Company after the devastating economic crisis in South Korea in 1997. Oh Mi Seon, the company’s bookkeeper, is played by Kim Min Ha, a very hardworking individual who also carries the burdens of her family while dreaming of a breakthrough in her world.

One of the highlights is their chemistry forged through common struggle. The other stars are Sung Dong-il and Mu Jin Sung, which will build this story of perseverance by blending business drama and emotional stakes.

Why Fans are Buzzing 

Excitement has erupted among fans about the early premiere, with additional noise created by the popularity of Lee Junho with King the Land and Kim Min Ha with Pachinko. Social media posts continue to create a buzz for their chemistry with dramas that have relatable aspects about overcoming adversity.

The drama’s setting in the 90s blended with the captivating direction of Lee Na Jung makes Typhoon Boss a must-watch. Expect a mix of heartwarming moments and gripping survival stories when it hits screens on October 4.

Also Read: Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Nominees Revealed! Pachinko, When Life Gives You Tangerines Dominate Nominations

Tags: KdramaKdrama 2025Korean dramaSouth Korean

Kim Min Ha And Lee Junho’s ‘Typhoon Boss’ Drops Early, New Date Revealed!

