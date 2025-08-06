Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Nominees Revealed! Pachinko, When Life Gives You Tangerines Dominate Nominations

Seoul International Drama Awards 2025, which happens to be the 20th edition of the annual awards, has announced nominees for its International Competition Category on August 6, 2025. A global jury evaluated 276 entries that came in from 50 countries and a total of 24 productions and 32 individuals were selected. The wait is over! Here’s the detailed list of the major nominations below.

2025 Seoul International Drama Awards: International nominees

Best Series

For Eagle Brothers

The Nightfall

Emerald Hill

Best Miniseries

Pachinko Season 2

Hyper Knife

Adolescence

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Asura

Best TV Movie

To My Lonely Sister

O’PENing: Our Beautiful Summer

O’PENing: The Son

O’PENing: Unbalanced Love

Champagne – Peppino di Capri

Smetana

Best Director

Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan, Asura)

Bille August (Denmark, The Count of Montecristo)

Kim Won-seok (South Korea, When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Lee Jin-ah (South Korea, To My Lonely Sister)

Philip Barantini (Adolescence)

Best Screenwriter

Dan Erickson (Severance Season 2)

Soo Hugh (South Korea, Pachinko Season 2)

Lim Sang-choon (South Korea, When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett

Kim Da-mi (South Korea, Nine Puzzles)

Kim Jung-young (South Korea, O’PENing: My Trouble-Maker Mom)

Kim Min-ha (South Korea, Pachinko Season 2)

Best Actor

Adam Scott

Owen Cooper

2025 Seoul International Drama Awards: Outstanding Asian Star

Korean Nominees

IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Park Bo-gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Lim Ji-yeon (The Tale of Lady Ok)

Choo Young-woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)

Park Eun-bin (Hyper Knife)

Hyeri (Friendly Rivalry)

Kim Seon-ho (The Tyrant)

International Nominees

Kentaro Sakaguchi (Japan, Beyond Goodbye)

Daniel Padilla (Philippines, Incognito)

Bai Yu (China, Guardian)

Namtan Tipnaree (Thailand, Pluto)

Annie Wong (Malaysia)

The Seoul International Drama Awards is going to have a thrilling race for competition with nomination of globally successful titles like” Pachinko Season 2″ and “Adolescence.” Join the fun on October 2, 2025, at 5:50 p.m. KST, in a star-studded ceremony live on SBS TV and the Seoul Drama Awards YouTube channel from Seoul.

