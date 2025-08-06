Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Nominees Revealed! Pachinko, When Life Gives You Tangerines Dominate Nominations

Seoul International Drama Awards 2025, which happens to be the 20th edition of the annual awards, has announced nominees for its International Competition Category on August 6, 2025. A global jury evaluated 276 entries that came in from 50 countries and a total of 24 productions and 32 individuals were selected. The wait is over! Here’s the detailed list of the major nominations below.
2025 Seoul International Drama Awards: International nominees
Best Series
- For Eagle Brothers
- The Nightfall
- Emerald Hill
Best Miniseries
- Pachinko Season 2
- Hyper Knife
- Adolescence
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Asura
Best TV Movie
- To My Lonely Sister
- O’PENing: Our Beautiful Summer
- O’PENing: The Son
- O’PENing: Unbalanced Love
- Champagne – Peppino di Capri
- Smetana
Best Director
- Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan, Asura)
- Bille August (Denmark, The Count of Montecristo)
- Kim Won-seok (South Korea, When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Lee Jin-ah (South Korea, To My Lonely Sister)
- Philip Barantini (Adolescence)
Best Screenwriter
- Dan Erickson (Severance Season 2)
- Soo Hugh (South Korea, Pachinko Season 2)
- Lim Sang-choon (South Korea, When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett
- Kim Da-mi (South Korea, Nine Puzzles)
- Kim Jung-young (South Korea, O’PENing: My Trouble-Maker Mom)
- Kim Min-ha (South Korea, Pachinko Season 2)
Best Actor
- Adam Scott
- Owen Cooper
2025 Seoul International Drama Awards: Outstanding Asian Star
Korean Nominees
- IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Park Bo-gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Lim Ji-yeon (The Tale of Lady Ok)
- Choo Young-woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)
- Park Eun-bin (Hyper Knife)
- Hyeri (Friendly Rivalry)
- Kim Seon-ho (The Tyrant)
International Nominees
- Kentaro Sakaguchi (Japan, Beyond Goodbye)
- Daniel Padilla (Philippines, Incognito)
- Bai Yu (China, Guardian)
- Namtan Tipnaree (Thailand, Pluto)
- Annie Wong (Malaysia)
The Seoul International Drama Awards is going to have a thrilling race for competition with nomination of globally successful titles like” Pachinko Season 2″ and “Adolescence.” Join the fun on October 2, 2025, at 5:50 p.m. KST, in a star-studded ceremony live on SBS TV and the Seoul Drama Awards YouTube channel from Seoul.
Also Read: BTS Jimin First Solo VMA Nomination For ‘Who,’ ARMY Goes Wild! Will You Vote For Him?