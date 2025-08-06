BTS Jimin First Solo VMA Nomination For ‘Who,’ ARMY Goes Wild! Will You Vote For Him?

An explosion in the K-pop world after BTS Jimin’s nomination for Who, Best K-Pop category of the 2025 MTV VMAs. Truly historic, this nomination sees Jimin emerge as the only male K-pop solo artist to be nominated this year, thus reaffirming his position as a glocal music kingpin. The excitement in the fandom is palpable, with the track accenting his unstoppable drive in his solo career.

Jimin Disrupting the Way Forward as a Solo Star

Jimin’s nomination for Who from his 2024 album Muse is path-breaking. The only K-pop male soloist in the Best K-Pop category of the 2025 VMAs, Jimin outshone industry titans and fellow nominees BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé.

The Billboard Global 200-topping track further showcases Jimin’s soulful vocals and magnetic charisma-his solo artistry seen as genuinely comparable to his BTS legacy. Fans on X went wild, trending #JiminWinsVMAs worldwide to honor his path-breaking impact.

Jimin’s Journey of Record-Breaking Success

Jimin’s solo career has been championing record-breaking. His debut album, Face (2023), made him the first Korean soloist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like Crazy.” Muse maintained this legacy with “Who,” which achieved over 1 billion Spotify streams in just 118 days-a record untouchable by any K-pop soloist.

Following a number of honors, among them eight nominations at the 2023 MAMAs and a historic Billboard Music Awards nomination as the only Asian solo artist competing in a major category, this VMA nomination fits directly into Jimin’s quest to rule the charts without much promotion, a testament to his naturally gained global following.

Fandom Power and Future Aspirations

BTS’s devoted fandom ARMY is rallying support for Jimin to grab the VMA win, with calls for him to vote flooding X. Many posts are asserting his common name, “King of K-pop,” and “Global It Boy”-testimonies on his universal appeal. Jimin’s introspective artistry that mixes emo lyrics and genre-defying sounds also suggests much bigger projects ahead. This nomination could just be the start of his reign as a solo icon as he continues to balance military service and his solo endeavors.

