From Music Videos to Horror Thrillers: Marc Klasfeld’s ‘Do Not Enter,’ All The Juicy Details!

Another milestone for veteran music video director Marc Klasfeld, whose Do Not Enter becomes his feature film debut’ a supernatural horror film produced by Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures. A long-awaited screenplay based on David Morrell’s 2005 novel Creepers, promising a terror ride in an abandoned hotel filled with the supernatural and treasures. Klasfeld’s love for the almost-finished project sets the scene for an awe-inspiring ride.

Marc Klasfled’s Shift From Music Videos to Cinema

Marc Klasfeld, known for directing over 200 music videos for superstars like Katy Perry, Jay-Z, and Eminem, brings some of that vision to Do Not Enter. The iconic “See You Again” video for Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, boasting over 3 billion views on YouTube, was proof of his gift for creating narrative.

And now, he engages the narrative skills of a horror-thriller, matching suspense with supernatural dread. “I have waited decades to find the right feature film project,”~Klasfeld stresses the point here that he will not compromise on his effort to turn out a chilling tale. Shot on location in Bulgaria, this reimagining of Creepers marks Klasfeld’s fearless first step into feature films.

Do Not Enter’s Star-Laden Cast and Sinister Plot

Do Not Enter follows the Creepers, thrill-seeking urban explorers who live-stream their adventure into New Jersey’s abandoned Paragon Hotel said to be concealing a $300 million mafia stash.

With chilling performances given by Adeline Rudolph (Sabrina), Nicholas Hamilton (IT), and Javier Botet (The Conjuring), the cast will now contend with rival treasure hunters and a fearsome supernatural presence called the Pale Creature in the ruins of this claustrophobic deathtrap. Penned by Stephen Susco, Spencer Mandel, and Dikega Hadnot, the script heightens the tension set forth in the novel and is a must-watch for lovers of horror.

The Decade-Long Journey to the Silver Screen

Do Not Enter was first announced as Creepers in 2022 but has been in development for over ten years, with financing from Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures. Producer Jordan Schur dubbed it a “journey” and praised Klasfeld’s vision along with the powerful script.

The trailer, which dropped August 5, 2025, builds a crescendo of rising terror and positions the film as one of the bright stars on the horror scene. Until now, no official release date has been announced, and Klasfeld’s chilling debut keeps getting higher on the must-see list.

