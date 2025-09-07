"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Sharvari turned muse for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal and walked the ramp at the second edition of ‘Cocktail Couture with Exon: The Code of Light’.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, a visibly delighted Sharvari shared her excitement about collaborating with Aggarwal for the first time. She also spoke about her upcoming projects, including the much-awaited ‘Alpha’.

“My film will release on December 25, and I am really looking forward to it. Keeping my fingers crossed,” she said.

Sharvari also opened up about her preparations for the film, stating that she has been undergoing training for action scenes. “It has been quite an experience, and I am keeping my cards close to my chest,” she subtly teased.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, ‘Alpha’ boasts a female-centric narrative, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari taking up the lead roles. Actor Bobby Deol is also expected to be a part of the film, as suggested through the post-credits scenes of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’.

Another addition to Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, ‘Alpha’ will hit theatres on Christmas 2025.

The ‘Munjya’ star shared her feelings about walking on the ramp for Amit Aggarwal and said, “It feels incredible. This is my first collaboration with Amit sir, and I am beyond excited to have walked the ramp in this outfit that made me look really, really pretty.”

Mentioning that she believes in finding stories, Sharvari spoke highly about the collection that firmly preserves the Indian heritage.

“Amit sir told me how they brought these banarasi sarees and textiles, upcycled them and transformed them into gowns. It is such an incredible story and something I really resonated with,” she added.

Sharvari, who shared the ramp with Ibrahim Ali Khan, described their equation to be full of fun.

“It was my first collaboration with Ibrahim. He is full of high spirits, and he is always fun to be around,” she said, further hoping to work with the ‘Sarzameen’ star. (ANI)

