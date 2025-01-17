Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

The film fraternity, including actor Shahid Kapoor, expressed shock, highlighting Mumbai’s reputation as a safe city.

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, condemned the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, calling it a “sad incident” and reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring safety for everyone in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, “This is a tragic event. Saif Ali Khan is a prominent artist in the Hindi film industry. The government is continuously working to maintain Mumbai’s security. Several teams have been formed to catch the main accused, and he will be apprehended soon. The government is responsible for the safety of every individual.”

Attack At Bandra Residence

The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday when an intruder entered Khan’s 11th-floor apartment in Bandra and confronted his maid. The situation escalated when the actor intervened, leading to a violent altercation. Khan sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors revealed that the actor suffered a significant injury to his thoracic spinal cord after a knife lodged in his spine. A 2.5-inch-long blade was surgically removed, and the leaking spinal fluid was repaired. While Khan is now stable and “out of danger,” his condition continues to be closely monitored.

Shockwaves Across Bollywood And Political Circles

The incident has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity and political circles, with many expressing their concern and support. Actor Shahid Kapoor voiced his disbelief, saying, “This is a very sad incident. Such things rarely happen in Mumbai, which is known to be a safe city. We are all deeply concerned for Saif and praying for his speedy recovery.”

Kapoor also emphasized Mumbai’s reputation for safety. “We proudly say that girls and families can feel safe even late at night. This incident is shocking and difficult to digest, especially when it happens in one’s personal space,” he added.

The incident has sparked discussions about urban security, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and swift action to bring the culprit to justice.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

