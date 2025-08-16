LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, 'I've Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too'

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’

Uorfi Javed came out to defend Mrunal Thakur amid the Bipasha Basu Controversy. While trolls were raging over Mrunal, Uorfi is preaching growth and forgiveness. Is Mrunal's apology the end of this debate?

Uorfi Javed Backs Mrunal Thakur in Bipasha Basu Controversy
Uorfi Javed Backs Mrunal Thakur in Bipasha Basu Controversy

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 14:28:21 IST

Uorfi Javed defended Mrunal Thakur recently, as Thakur’s previous comments regarding Bipasha Basu came back to haunt her on social media. The video, resurfacing, has given birth to discussions about body positivity, growth and responsibility of celebrities. The debate is still heated but it finally comes to an end with lessons.

The Viral Video That Sparked Controversy

An video resurfaced on the Internet from Mrunal Thakur’s Kumkum Bhagya days, when she jokingly had conversation with co-star Arjit Taneja. Thakur, then 19, referred in that video about Bipasha Basu as “manly with muscles” and claimed, “I am far better than Bipasha.”

Comment which was touted as body-shaming was strongly criticised on the Internet Netizens have trolled Thakur, questioning her before that body-shamed by Bipasha using a cryptic post advocating one’s strength and empowerment, urging women to “lift each other up”. The outrage continued as social media personality Orry slammed Thakur, calling her comments tasteless. 

Uorfi Javed’s Dynamic Hits 

Uorfi Javed is never one to mince her words and she immediately turned her fire on Thakur through Instagram Stories. She shared the said controversial video that came along with the caption, “When we’re young, we don’t know anything better. We learn and grow each day. We have all said things in the past that we don’t agree with anymore. Because we evolve, we change.

Javed even recounted herself with some past mistakes to this end, all the while emphasizing personal growth as well as evolving morals. Her support echoed Hina Khan’s, with that actress praising Thakur for owning up to her mistake, “Wisdom comes with time.” This kind of candidness would resonate with fans in recasting a whole new narrative around forgiveness and maturity.

Mrunal’s Apology and the Bigger Picture

Mrunal Thakur posted an emotional and heartfelt apology, admitting to the “stupid” comments made during her teenage years. “Never to body-shame anyone in intentions of mine,” she wrote further regretting her words and citing a changed viewpoint regarding beauty. 

The incident shows that celebrities are always accounted for their past deeds and thus the need for accountability. The trolls may continue to backlash Thakur but the support by Javed and Khan develops into a higher call for empathy against cancel culture. As Bipasha’s empowering response continues to gain traction, the discussion sparked by that controversy goes beyond growth and amends to celebrating beauty in all its different forms.

Tags: Bipasha BasuMrunal Thakuruorfi javed

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’

