Mrunal Thakur Finallly Responds To Bipasha Basu’s Body Shaming Backlash, ‘It Was A Playful Banter’

Mrunal Thakur has opened up on the controversy of an old resurfaced video, an interview clip from the time of Kumkum Bhagya, where she body-shamed Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, which caused social outrage. The now viral video led to heated dissection debate about accountability on the internet, past behaviour and personal growth. In a very emotional statement, Mrunal accepted the controversy and regretted and reflected on how far she went since those younger, unfiltered days.

‘I Was Just 19,’ Mrunal Thakur Opens Up

While nodding to the critics, Mrunal dismantled the fact that the video was made at a time when she was not at all matured and self-aware. “19 year old me as a teenager said many silly things, i didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words could hurt” Mrunal offered with her statement.

According to Mrunal, her comments weren’t meant to harm, but she understands the damage they have inflicted. “But it did and for that I am deeply sorry,” she added, acknowledging Bipasha Basu with due regard. She further said, “With time, I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now.”

Mrunal apologizes on her body shaming remark from 11-12 years ago. That should end this issue unless it’s petty people. pic.twitter.com/1wV13sPHQp — Abhijit Kulkarni (@abhijitmk) August 14, 2025

Mrunal’s Backlash and Public Response

This clip rotted up immediate backlash, with fans and celebrities thrashing the remarks as insensitive and fat-phobic. Social media timelines erupted with condemnation and accountability calls.

Many questioned to what extent today’s standards should apply to public figures regarding things they have said in the past. Some said Mrunal was young and inexperienced while others called for a genuine apology which she has now offered. It highlights how internet culture grapples with where growth ends and cancellation begins. This controversy severely affected Mrunal’s stardom and public image.

Beyond Controversy: A Moment of Clarity

Mrunal’s response is indeed a pivotal point in not just controversy, but her personal narrative as well. Rather than running after blame, she owned up to it saying she’s grown tremendously since then, both as a person and a professional.

The moment she chose to use this for mindful response and the effort of unlearning internalised biases. By honest reflection, Mrunal is geared to recalibrate the debate towards accountability and forgiveness, much of which many fans appreciate. Is this the end of the controversy?

