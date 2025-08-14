LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Missing a Rumoured Ex? Bipasha Basu’s Shocking Throwback Has Everyone Guessing

Bipasha Basu’s recent Instagram story featuring her iconic 2007 moment with Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t just a throwback it’s a bold reminder of her timeless relevance. In a world chasing trends, Bipasha proves she's still a global icon, dropping silent heat right after Ronaldo’s engagement news.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 14, 2025 15:41:00 IST

Right after football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo dropped the bombshell that he’s engaged to Georgina Rodríguez, Bollywood’s diva Bipasha Basu decided to bring back an old, iconic moment between them.

But the question is whether it was just nostalgia or was it a power move.

Bipasha Basu Sparks Buzz by Reviving Cheeky 2007 Cristiano Ronaldo Moment Right After His Engagement to Georgina Rodríguez

Bipasha and Ronaldo shared a cheeky on-stage moment at the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony in Lisbon in 2007, that one moment shook the perception of viewers as she was then in a very serious relationship with John Abraham. She subtly ignored the kiss controversy and called it a friendly thing. A thing so friendly that it is talked about even after 18 years.

Fast forward to today. Why would Bipasha dredge that up right after Ronaldo’s engagement? Because she knows something many forget, she’s not just Bollywood’s favourite star she’s a global force. She’s been relevant to the world, not just to the Indian film circuit. This post was her way of saying, “Hey, remember me? I’ve always been in the game, playing on a bigger stage than you think.”

Bipasha Basu’s Recent Throwback Was a Masterclass in Shade

And she’s not alone in that belief. A lot of people on social media recently spoke about how Bipasha’s confidence and charm keep her shining, no matter how fast the entertainment world changes. Bipasha isn’t just a star who burns out, she’s the kind of icon who’s always quietly reminding everyone that she’s here for the long haul.

So yeah, Bipasha’s throwback wasn’t just a sweet memory, it was a sharp, unapologetic flex. It was a reminder to fans and haters alike that her star has never dimmed, that she’s been rubbing shoulders with legends, and she’s still very much relevant. And honestly? If that ruffles a few feathers, well, that’s the price of being a legend.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Once Called Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Cute’ After Infamous Kiss Controversy Which Led To Her Split With John Abraham

Tags: Bipasha BasuBipasha Ronaldo momentcristiano ronaldo

