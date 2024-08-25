Veteran Actor Asha Sharma Dies At 88

In an unfortunate development, actor Asha Sharma passed away at the age of 88. The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) shared the sad news on X earlier today. August 25, and offered its condolences to her near and dear ones. She was a prominent figure in the TV industry and had also acted in some films.

Asha Sharma, Best Known For ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, No More

Asha Sharma, best known for her work on ‘Kukum Bhagya’, is no more. CINTAA announced the 88-year-old’s death earlier today, August 25, leaving fans heartbroken.

“#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma,.” read the post.

The exact cause of her death, however, is yet to be revealed. She excelled in playing mother and grandmother roles on TV shows and in movies. During her career, she worked alongside the likes of Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Prabhas.

A Look At Asha Sharma’s Career

Asha was an integral part of the entertainment industry for nearly four decades. In 1982, she gained recognition with her portrayal of Mrs. Nivaran Sharma in the film ‘Do Dishayen’, which featured Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Nirupa Roy, and Aruna Irani. Her career includes significant films like ‘Insaaf Kaun Karega’, ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Humko Tumse Pyar Hai’, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, the Shah Rukh Khan-led ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’, and ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’.

MUST READ | Sabrina Carpenter On ‘Espresso’: It Was A Manifestation Tactic

She also made a name for herself on TV with shows such as ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya’, and ‘Ek Aur Mahabharat’. Asha was last seen in the Prabhas-led ‘Adipurush’, which hit screens in 2023 and received negative reviews. Its cast included Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. The film was an adaptation of The Ramayana and celebrated the victory of “good over evil”. Adipurush was directed by Om Raut, who had previously wielded the microphone for ‘Tanhaji’.

Asha’s death is a major loss for the industry and it marks the end of an era.

ALSO READ | Tess Joseph’s Allegations Against Mukesh Renew Sexual Harassment Debate In Malayalam Cinema