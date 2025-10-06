LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda sparked buzz after being spotted with an engagement ring days after his private engagement to Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad. The couple, long rumored to be together, reportedly plans a February 2026 wedding amid upcoming film collaborations.

Vijay Deverakonda Silently Confirms Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna, Flaunts Ring After Secret Ceremony (Pc: Instagram/X)
Vijay Deverakonda Silently Confirms Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna, Flaunts Ring After Secret Ceremony (Pc: Instagram/X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 6, 2025 18:07:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, rumored for quite a while for being the couple of Telugu cinema, have now reportedly taken the plunge into engagement; the actor now confirmed this assertion silently but powerfully. Vijay Deverakonda made a public appearing just days after news broke about a private engagement ceremony on October 3rd in Hyderabad. All eyes were focused on a unique jewelry piece on the left hand of ‘Rowdy Star.’

He made the sudden-but-in-your-face ‘ring reveal’ on a visit to Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam ashram, with his family, sending fans who have been privy to their journey from on-screen chemistry to real-life romance into a digested frenzy. Both stars have officially been silent, but this visual evidence is being hailed by supporters as the last stamp of authenticity on their relationship milestone.

The Private Vows And Public Glimpse

What reported engagement took place on October 3 occurred very privately, in fact, strictly within the immediate family of both actors and at Vijay’s home in Hyderabad. This private affair also describes the couple, who have very much kept their personal lives under wraps despite dating speculation for years based on some travels and mutual social media supports.

The first public glimpse of Vijay since the event displays a large ring on his finger-an apparent turning point, as if announcing to the world that he has begun a new chapter without much fanfare.

Future Filmy And Family Facts

The announcement of the engagement, albeit made discreetly, has paved the way for an impending romantic phase: the marriage is said to be in February 2026, so that the stars can complete their current professional engagements before the big commitment. Interestingly, both of them will once again star in a film, VV Vadivel is said to be the tentative title of their third project, and it will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

This makes their personal event very apt with a future movie collaboration that thus delivers a very film-like end to their real-life love story, much to the delight of millions of fans worldwide.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Questions Love, Compatibility, And Clarity In New ‘The Girlfriend’ Promo, Watch The Drama Unfold!

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 6:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: engagement buzzrashmika mandannaVijay Deverakonda

RELATED News

“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s Mother Jyothi Malik Warns Son, ‘Don’t Talk To People With No Values’

LATEST NEWS

De Minaur, Auger-Aliassime advance at Shanghai Masters
Spherule Foundation Wins Prestigious Mahatma Award 2025 for Social Impact
Who Is African King Mswati III And Why His Old UAE Video With 15 Wives, 100 Aides Is Going Viral
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 07, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Avoid Reviewing Or Criticizing Others Work
‘Living Nostradamus’ Issues Chilling Warning, Reveals What Trump Plans For US Military
FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Do Tickets Cost? Here’s What We Know
Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna
Big Blow To US, This European Country Rejects F-35 Fighter Jet, Now Sets Eyes On…
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: ICC Charges Pakistan’s Star Batter Over Bat Abuse Incident In Match vs India
Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna

QUICK LINKS