Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, rumored for quite a while for being the couple of Telugu cinema, have now reportedly taken the plunge into engagement; the actor now confirmed this assertion silently but powerfully. Vijay Deverakonda made a public appearing just days after news broke about a private engagement ceremony on October 3rd in Hyderabad. All eyes were focused on a unique jewelry piece on the left hand of ‘Rowdy Star.’

He made the sudden-but-in-your-face ‘ring reveal’ on a visit to Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam ashram, with his family, sending fans who have been privy to their journey from on-screen chemistry to real-life romance into a digested frenzy. Both stars have officially been silent, but this visual evidence is being hailed by supporters as the last stamp of authenticity on their relationship milestone.

The Private Vows And Public Glimpse

What reported engagement took place on October 3 occurred very privately, in fact, strictly within the immediate family of both actors and at Vijay’s home in Hyderabad. This private affair also describes the couple, who have very much kept their personal lives under wraps despite dating speculation for years based on some travels and mutual social media supports.

The first public glimpse of Vijay since the event displays a large ring on his finger-an apparent turning point, as if announcing to the world that he has begun a new chapter without much fanfare.

Future Filmy And Family Facts

The announcement of the engagement, albeit made discreetly, has paved the way for an impending romantic phase: the marriage is said to be in February 2026, so that the stars can complete their current professional engagements before the big commitment. Interestingly, both of them will once again star in a film, VV Vadivel is said to be the tentative title of their third project, and it will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

This makes their personal event very apt with a future movie collaboration that thus delivers a very film-like end to their real-life love story, much to the delight of millions of fans worldwide.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Questions Love, Compatibility, And Clarity In New ‘The Girlfriend’ Promo, Watch The Drama Unfold!