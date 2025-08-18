LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch

Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, far away from the paparazzi chaos of India, are enjoying on the streets of London. Snapped giggling on cozy strolls, Virushka is indeed living their best life, You can't miss this adorable clip!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Cozy London Strolls
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Cozy London Strolls

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 18, 2025 10:23:29 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, India’s power couple were recently spotted on the streets of London away from the noise of Mumbai. They have been captured in a video, which is going viral, where the two are seen having the best time strolling casually with fans buzzing that they “have found their calm.” And curious cats would ask why the “Virushka” have left India. But right now, have a look at this adorable couple!

Virat and Anushka’s Stroll, Fans Celebrate Their ‘Calm’ Moment

The couple was caught on camera strolling and laughing and chatting with another couple, fitting seamlessly in the city of London. Virat dressed up in workout outfits and carrying a water bottle, far away from the glamorised Bollywood and cricket worlds, the couple showcased an utterly normal life. 

Reactions have poured in from across social media platforms regarding this peaceful outing of the couple in London. Fans said beautiful things like, “They found their peace and calm over fame finally,” and “Man is enjoying his life away from limelight it seems!” Other mentioned, “He could not have this life in India. Glad he is living a normal life in the UK.”

Virushka Seeking Privacy Amid Stardom

Dr. Sriram Nene, husband of actress Madhuri Dixit, in his podcast, he shared about the couple’s decision to move out, “They can’t enjoy their success here,” he said in reference to even enjoying something mundane as eating without someone snapping a camera. 

The couple’s lives changed when their children were born, including Vamika in 2021 and Akaay in February 2024. The shifting was motivated by a desire to raise their kids away from intense celebrity culture. In London, they found an environment quieter than the one they had in India for their children’s upbringing.

Fans saw them together walking around with a stroller, laughing together with the locals while being hailed and building a calm family life. Virat continues to impress as a star for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, while Anushka, too, is attached to her projects, balancing work and life,

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s 90% Boiled and Salad-Based Diet: The Secret Behind His Fitness

Tags: anushka sharmahome-hero-pos-10londonvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch
Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch
Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch
Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?