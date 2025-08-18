Virushka Spotted Walking Hand In Hand On London Streets After Ditching India, Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, India’s power couple were recently spotted on the streets of London away from the noise of Mumbai. They have been captured in a video, which is going viral, where the two are seen having the best time strolling casually with fans buzzing that they “have found their calm.” And curious cats would ask why the “Virushka” have left India. But right now, have a look at this adorable couple!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted on the road in London 🥹#viratkohli #london #anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/itA9RvanbJ — Virat Kohli 18 (@viratkohlifc518) August 17, 2025

Virat and Anushka’s Stroll, Fans Celebrate Their ‘Calm’ Moment

The couple was caught on camera strolling and laughing and chatting with another couple, fitting seamlessly in the city of London. Virat dressed up in workout outfits and carrying a water bottle, far away from the glamorised Bollywood and cricket worlds, the couple showcased an utterly normal life.

Reactions have poured in from across social media platforms regarding this peaceful outing of the couple in London. Fans said beautiful things like, “They found their peace and calm over fame finally,” and “Man is enjoying his life away from limelight it seems!” Other mentioned, “He could not have this life in India. Glad he is living a normal life in the UK.”

Virushka Seeking Privacy Amid Stardom

Dr. Sriram Nene, husband of actress Madhuri Dixit, in his podcast, he shared about the couple’s decision to move out, “They can’t enjoy their success here,” he said in reference to even enjoying something mundane as eating without someone snapping a camera.

The couple’s lives changed when their children were born, including Vamika in 2021 and Akaay in February 2024. The shifting was motivated by a desire to raise their kids away from intense celebrity culture. In London, they found an environment quieter than the one they had in India for their children’s upbringing.

Fans saw them together walking around with a stroller, laughing together with the locals while being hailed and building a calm family life. Virat continues to impress as a star for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, while Anushka, too, is attached to her projects, balancing work and life,

