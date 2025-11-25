Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

According to Amita Muchhal, mother of Palash Muchhal, the decision to delay the wedding between Palash and Smriti Mandhana has gone under the microscope. Emotional tension was a crucial factor throughout the whole matter. Amita narrated the incident that Palash was so much in a bad state that he broke down and then, during the moment’s nervousness, his health got rapidly worse. The hospital was his destination for four hours where tests were performed and he was given an IV drip.

What Did Palash Muchhal’s Mother Say About The Wedding Amid Cheating Allegations?

The statements of the mother indicate that Palash had made up his mind that the wedding should not take place till Smriti’s father Shrinivas Mandhana gets completely well. She claimed the connection between Palash and Shrinivas is ‘even closer than between Palash and Smriti’, and as soon as Shrinivas got sick, Palash made it very clear that the wedding should be called off she stated while speaking to HT. The wedding was set for 23 November 2025 in Sangli, Maharashtra, but the health crisis changed everything overnight. The haldi ceremony may have been over but the celebrations had to be stopped, the reinforcements removed, and both families admitted that it would be inappropriate to continue the partying under such a sorrowful atmosphere. The end, therefore, was not dictated by the outside constraint but rather came from the parties involved who put the family’s welfare above the celebration.

Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

The recently announced delay of the wedding has raised a lot of speculations, among which are the deleted social media posts and the questions regarding the future that are still unanswered. Smriti’s manager has confirmed that her father’s hospitalization is the primary reason for the indefinite postponement while the statement of Palash’s mother adds a more intense feeling and motive to the situation. The two families have requested privacy during the time they deal with the situation, heal and make future plans. The present scenario is that the focus is on health and clarity with the hope that after the recovery of Shrinivas Mandhana and Palash’s withdrawal, the marriage could take place in a better atmosphere.

