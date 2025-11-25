LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

The two families have requested privacy during the time they deal with the situation, heal and make future plans.

(Image Credit: Instagram)
(Image Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 25, 2025 17:39:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

According to Amita Muchhal, mother of Palash Muchhal, the decision to delay the wedding between Palash and Smriti Mandhana has gone under the microscope. Emotional tension was a crucial factor throughout the whole matter. Amita narrated the incident that Palash was so much in a bad state that he broke down and then, during the moment’s nervousness, his health got rapidly worse. The hospital was his destination for four hours where tests were performed and he was given an IV drip.

What Did Palash Muchhal’s Mother Say About The Wedding Amid Cheating Allegations?

The statements of the mother indicate that Palash had made up his mind that the wedding should not take place till Smriti’s father Shrinivas Mandhana gets completely well. She claimed the connection between Palash and Shrinivas is ‘even closer than between Palash and Smriti’, and as soon as Shrinivas got sick, Palash made it very clear that the wedding should be called off she stated while speaking to HT. The wedding was set for 23 November 2025 in Sangli, Maharashtra, but the health crisis changed everything overnight. The haldi ceremony may have been over but the celebrations had to be stopped, the reinforcements removed, and both families admitted that it would be inappropriate to continue the partying under such a sorrowful atmosphere. The end, therefore, was not dictated by the outside constraint but rather came from the parties involved who put the family’s welfare above the celebration.

Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

The recently announced delay of the wedding has raised a lot of speculations, among which are the deleted social media posts and the questions regarding the future that are still unanswered. Smriti’s manager has confirmed that her father’s hospitalization is the primary reason for the indefinite postponement while the statement of Palash’s mother adds a more intense feeling and motive to the situation. The two families have requested privacy during the time they deal with the situation, heal and make future plans. The present scenario is that the focus is on health and clarity with the hope that after the recovery of Shrinivas Mandhana and Palash’s withdrawal, the marriage could take place in a better atmosphere.

Also Read: Palak Muchhal Visits Brother Palash Muchhal in Hospital Amid Buzz of Postponed Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 5:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8Mary D CostaPalak MuchhalPalash MuchhalPalash Muchhal cheatingPalash Muchhal cheating chatsPalash Muchhal cheating choreographerSmriti Mandanasmriti mandana news

RELATED News

‘Zubeen Garg’s Death Is Murder, Plain And Simple’ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Explosive Statement

Karan Deol Performs Last Rites, Carries Grandfather Dharmendra’s Ashes From Crematorium

These Bollywood Celebs Have Doctorates You Never Knew About

Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

‘I Did Not Know He Asked For Their Permission…’ Who Is Celina Jaitley’s Husband? Bollywood Actress First Met Husband In Dubai But It Was All Downfall From There

LATEST NEWS

World’s Most Expensive School Is Located In This Country, Has Students From 60 Countries, Annual Fees Will Leave You Shocked, It Is…

‘Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge’ Viral X Prediction Resurfaces Amid Smriti Mandhana–Palash Mucchal Cheating Row

Full Timeline Explained: From World Cup Win And Dreamy Marriage Proposal To Smriti Mandhana Postponing Her Wedding Amid Palash Mucchal’s Cheating Allegations And Father’s Hospitalisation

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani Attended Lavish Wedding Of This Couple At Jio World Centre, Groom’s Father Is Close Aide Of…

Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

Planning To Buy A Midsize IC- Engined SUV? Impressive Line-Up With Mahindra XUV700 Facelift And Nissan Tekton Launching Soon But You Need To Wait For…

Cyclone Senyar Likely In 48 Hours: Southern States On High Alert, Houses Flooded After Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu

The Visionary Shift: Harnil Shah’s Next Chapter in Experiential Ventures

Chhattisgarh Shocker Caught On Video: Teachers Punish A 4-Year-Old Student By Hanging Him From Tree Over Skipping Homework, Shamelessly Admit, ‘Yes, I Made A…’

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations
Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations
Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations
Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

QUICK LINKS