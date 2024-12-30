Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge Death, Including Friend Rogelio Nores

Five individuals have been charged in connection with the tragic death of Liam Payne in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The charges, stemming from the singer’s fatal fall at the CasaSur Palermo hotel, include accusations against friends and hotel staff who allegedly contributed to the incident.

Several individuals have been charged in relation to the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to reports from Argentinian online newspaper Infobae, five people have been formally charged by a judge, and two individuals have been remanded into custody. The charges stem from Payne’s death, which occurred on October 16, when he fell from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel.

Individuals Charged

Among those charged is Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores, a close friend of Liam Payne, who allegedly left the singer at the hotel just an hour before the fatal fall. Nores has been charged with negligent homicide, with authorities claiming that his actions may have contributed to the tragic incident. In an earlier interview, Nores denied being a suspect and insisted that Payne was in good spirits before the fall.

Another key figure in the investigation is Braian Paiz, a waiter at the hotel who admitted to using drugs, including cocaine, with Payne. Paiz has been charged with supplying narcotics in exchange for payment. Alongside Paiz, Ezequiel Pereyra, a former hotel employee, has also been charged with supplying drugs to Payne. Both men have expressed their right to remain silent during previous hearings.

Liam Payne: Charges Against Hotel Staff

Additionally, two hotel employees, Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi, have been charged with manslaughter. The charges against the hotel staff relate to their handling of Payne’s situation leading up to his death. Grassi, who served as the chief receptionist, reportedly received multiple calls from Payne asking for alcohol and cocaine before the fatal incident. According to Grassi, Payne had acted aggressively and insulted a staff member when he was told that the hotel could not provide drugs.

In an emergency 911 call made on the day of the singer’s death, a hotel staff member described Payne as acting erratically, possibly under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The investigation also revealed text messages allegedly exchanged between Payne and an escort, in which he offered $5,000 (£3,900) to “party.”

Liam Payne Mental Health Concerns

Reports suggest that a psychiatrist had emailed Nores prior to Payne’s death, advising him that it was “impossible” to continue supporting the singer due to his mental health struggles. The psychiatrist reportedly warned of the dangers of mixing antidepressants with alcohol, a combination that was found in Payne’s system following his death.

Paiz, in an interview with Argentine TV journalist Guillermo Panizza, acknowledged using marijuana with Payne, who allegedly snorted cocaine during their meeting at the hotel. However, Paiz denied supplying Payne with drugs, stating, “I never took drugs to him or accepted any money.”

Nores, in a documentary by TMZ, refuted claims that Payne had been intoxicated or acting erratically before his fall. He stated that Payne was in “good spirits” on the day of his death and denied abandoning him. “I could have never imagined something like this would happen,” Nores said. He also emphasized that he had visited the hotel three times that day and left just 40 minutes before the fatal fall, asserting that he was not Payne’s manager, but simply a “very dear friend.”

