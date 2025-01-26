Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25 Lakh For Actor In Just Few Hours

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai home on January 16, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. He was discharged after five days.

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25 Lakh For Actor In Just Few Hours

saif


The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) Mumbai has raised concerns with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regarding what they perceive as preferential treatment given to actor Saif Ali Khan by an insurance company.

The issue came to light when a social media user, Nikhil Jha, shared a letter alleging that an insurance provider approved Rs 25 lakh for Khan’s treatment at Lilavati Hospital within hours, bypassing standard procedures like requiring an FIR in medicolegal cases. Jha also pointed out that the final bill of Rs 36 lakh, which covered a four-day stay and surgery, was approved without clear justification for the amount or the quick approval process.

In their letter, the AMC, which represents over 14,000 medical professionals across Mumbai and beyond, condemned this incident as a sign of inequality in healthcare insurance. They criticized the preferential treatment given to high-profile individuals and corporate policyholders, who often receive quicker approvals and higher cashless limits, while regular citizens face bureaucratic delays and insufficient coverage.

The AMC stressed that insurance should treat all policyholders equally, regardless of their social status. They argued that such practices create an unfair, two-tiered system that undermines equal access to healthcare. To address this, they urged the IRDAI to:

Investigate the situation involving Saif Ali Khan.Ensure fair treatment for all policyholders.

Implement stricter guidelines to prevent preferential treatment.

Increase transparency in cashless treatment approvals to rebuild public trust.

Additionally, the AMC highlighted the issue of unequal reimbursement rates, where smaller hospitals and nursing homes are often paid less than large corporate hospitals despite offering high-quality care. This, they warned, could harm the sustainability of smaller healthcare providers, which play a vital role in accessible healthcare.

Jha also expressed his concerns on social media, criticizing the insurance company for applying standard charges to regular policyholders while offering special treatment to celebrities. He urged the IRDAI to investigate why Niva Bupa handled the case differently, making it harder for ordinary citizens to claim their insurance benefits.

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai home on January 16, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. He was discharged after five days.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For Showing Late Squadron Leader As Tamilian

Filed under

bollywood saif ali khan

