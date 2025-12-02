LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor’s Team Faces Backlash as Paparazzi Shout ‘Hamen Bulaya Gaya Hai!’ in Viral Video

WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor’s Team Faces Backlash as Paparazzi Shout ‘Hamen Bulaya Gaya Hai!’ in Viral Video

Ranbir Kapoor’s team faces backlash as paparazzi shout “Hamen Bulaya Gaya Hai!” in a viral video outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Read the full update on the confrontation and celebrity-paparazzi clash.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 11:09:43 IST

Ranbir Kapoor’s arrival at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mumbai office led to several issues between paparazzi and Ranbir’s team. The paparazzi were instructed by Ranbir’s security and PR to move away from the gate and were advised they could not take photos. Despite having been called to take pictures of Ranbir’s arrival, the photographers were ordered to clear away from the area, which created anger and frustration from members of the media.

Paparazzi React – “We Were Called!”

A heated argument took place on video capturing the dispute between several of the media members outside the office. Many of the media members shouted out, “Do you know we were called? We all received the same message,” in reference to being invited by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to get photographs of Ranbir. The disagreement caused many to become angry and upset as they felt misled or taken advantage of by their employer.

Ranbir Was Tensed

After an awkward moment, Ranbir stepped out of the car, stopped for a moment, posed for photographers then entered his office. The brief stop had reduced some of the tension between him and those shooting him. 

Paparazzi and Celebrity Relations

This latest incident highlights the difficulties within the relationship between celebrities and paparazzi. Many celebrities want privacy or a specific view of themselves to be made public, while paparazzi want access to build their business. When these expectations do not meet, misunderstandings and incidents of conflict often arise. It also shows that between a celebrity’s public persona and their private life, there is a still very unclear line.

This article is based on publicly available reports and videos from media sources at the time of writing. The content aims to inform readers about a media interaction and does not intend to misrepresent any individual or organization. Statements and events described are subject to verification and may evolve as new information emerges.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:09 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
