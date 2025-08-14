LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > WATCH! Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Seal Podcast With A Kiss, Heats Up New Heights Podcast

WATCH! Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Seal Podcast With A Kiss, Heats Up New Heights Podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping it hot on the New Heights podcast where flirting and an emotional confession culminated with a swoon-worthy kiss! From admitting secrets to albums, all the way to the recount of how this amazing podcast sparked their romance. Here's the tea!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seal Podcast with a Kiss
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seal Podcast with a Kiss

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 21:22:44 IST

In rare swooning glory, the episode on August 13 saw the couple end a heated emotionally driven episode by sharing a kiss in front of co-host Jason Kelce and the millions of fans tuned in. The two hours of the podcast was filled with natural chemistry and laughter. It was not your regular podcast but a deep insight into Swift’s life, music and her relationship with beau Travis Kelce. You can’t miss it!

The Podcast That Sparked A Love Story

Swift made it very clear that this wasn’t just any podcast appearance, she was going full-circle. “This podcast got me a boyfriend,” she jokingly validly pointed out that Travis’s bold move almost two years ago set it all in motion. From that infamous friendship bracelet moment to their first very private hangout, Taylor gave the fans an inside view of their budding romance.

The couple leaned into their natural chemistry during the episode, holding hands, exchanging understated glances, and then surprising even Jason with one of the most candid and genuine displays of affection out there as they kissed.

When ‘Masters’ Become Milestones

Some of the most emotional moments appeared when Taylor described how she finally regained ownership of her music. Wiping her tears, she smiled recalling the moment of that fateful call, when she immediately went to Travis to share the news.

She recollected how he got just as emotional and totally choked up by what that achievement meant to her, “You were weeping,” she teased. That exchange showed how much they support one another, with Travis clearly being invested in Taylor personally and with her career and the battles she had to fight.

A Glimpse Into The Life Of A Showgirl

In the latter half of the episode, Taylor threw another bombshell, her forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl which is set to be released October 3. She revealed cover art, the tracklist and album concepts in a rather retro-glam fashion.

As she excitedly said all this, Travis couldn’t help but call her “brilliant,” while she quickly responded with anything but “so handsome” and teased him for blushing. Their light banter carried undertones of love but, to an even greater extent, spoke of a friendship that was now braided with romance. 

It was not just another podcast episode. It became a public love letter, a celebration of her career, and one of the rare times audiences got a glimpse into the personal world of two stars in sync, and then sealed forever in pop culture history with a kiss.

Also Read: Taylor Swift FINNALY Announces The Life of a Showgirl Release Date: Check Full Tracklist And Featured Artist

Tags: Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift 12th albumTravis Kelce

