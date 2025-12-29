WATCH | ‘The Raja Saab’ Trailer 2.0 OUT: Prabhas Takes on Sanjay Dutt’s Hypnotist in Joker-Inspired Avatar

‘The Raja Saab’ Trailer 2.0 OUT: The second trailer for Raja Saab 2.0 was released on December 29, 2025, which created a lot of hype for the horror-fantasy film by Maruthi starring Prabhas. This high-octane promo, which is coming out on January 9, 2026, during Sankranthi, will show Prabhas in two different roles fighting against spooky powers in a haunted haveli.​

What’s In The Trailer

Prabhas portrays a fun-loving heir who inherits a cursed house, who is held captive by Sanjay Dutt’s evil hypnotist grandfather’s spirit, who controls people and terrorizes them. The actor will be unrecognizably transformed into a grey-haired supernatural elder and a terrifying Joker-like character; fights between them will be expected in the midst of VFX-heavy sequences. Thaman S’s exciting score increases the horror-comedy mix, besides the magnificent visuals of ghostly busts and family drama.​

Super Star Cast and Crew

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar star as the leading ladies in the love triangle, while Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Brahmanandam, and Vennela Kishore will handle the comedy parts along with them. The film has been produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, and it features the cine magic of Deccan Dreams VFX, Karthik Palani’s stunning camera work, and Rajeevan’s phenomenal art direction.​​

Fan Excitement and Dreams

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook were filled with comments about Prabhas’ powerful looks and the combination of the genres of adventure, romance, and horror that the movie represents. Trailer 2.0 takes the September first-look and sinks deeper in the Sankranthi stakes by the “spectacular experience” it promises. Maruthi’s fiery imagination has turned The Raja Saab into Prabhas’ magnificent return after Kalki 2898 AD.