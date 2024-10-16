Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

Cher dazzled on stage, performing her hits "Strong Enough" and "Believe" as the runway transformed into a disco-themed spectacle. Models like Gigi and Bella Hadid strutted down the catwalk, mouthing the lyrics to Cher’s songs.

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, enjoyed some quality time together before her headlining performance at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15 in New York City.

The 78-year-old music legend and her 38-year-old music executive beau shared a PDA moment on the pink carpet, where Edwards was seen giving Cher a kiss on the cheek.

Cher dazzled on stage, performing her hits "Strong Enough" and "Believe" as the runway transformed into a disco-themed spectacle. Models like Gigi and Bella Hadid strutted down the catwalk, mouthing the lyrics to Cher's songs.

Who Is Cher’s boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards?

Edwards is a music executive at Universal Music Group, home to artists like Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande. He’s also a music producer and artist, having worked with rapper Tyga’s independent label, Last Kings Records.

Edwards shares a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. Despite their split in 2021 due to infidelity, Rose expressed happiness about Edwards’ relationship with Cher, stating it provides stability for their son when he visits.

Cher and Edwards first met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, and a year later, they made their public debut as a couple at the Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 show.

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend?

Despite their 40-year age difference, Cher has been vocal about not letting age define her relationships, stating that “love doesn’t know math.”

In a 2023 interview, Cher spoke about finding love in her seventies, saying, “It’s never too late… He makes me laugh, and we have fun.” She expressed that, no matter what happens, she cherishes her time with Edwards.

MUST READ: Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss 

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

