What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

Cher dazzled on stage, performing her hits "Strong Enough" and "Believe" as the runway transformed into a disco-themed spectacle. Models like Gigi and Bella Hadid strutted down the catwalk, mouthing the lyrics to Cher’s songs.

Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, enjoyed some quality time together before her headlining performance at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15 in New York City.

The 78-year-old music legend and her 38-year-old music executive beau shared a PDA moment on the pink carpet, where Edwards was seen giving Cher a kiss on the cheek.

FULL PERFORMANCE of Icon & Legend CHER at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/sbFYzKj22X — Chris (@RealDealChris) October 15, 2024

Who Is Cher’s boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards?

Edwards is a music executive at Universal Music Group, home to artists like Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande. He’s also a music producer and artist, having worked with rapper Tyga’s independent label, Last Kings Records.

Edwards shares a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. Despite their split in 2021 due to infidelity, Rose expressed happiness about Edwards’ relationship with Cher, stating it provides stability for their son when he visits.

Cher and Edwards first met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, and a year later, they made their public debut as a couple at the Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 show.

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend?

Despite their 40-year age difference, Cher has been vocal about not letting age define her relationships, stating that “love doesn’t know math.”

In a 2023 interview, Cher spoke about finding love in her seventies, saying, “It’s never too late… He makes me laugh, and we have fun.” She expressed that, no matter what happens, she cherishes her time with Edwards.

