Thursday, October 17, 2024
What Is The Most Popular Song By Liam Payne?

Liam Payne smoothly transitioned into solo stardom, with his debut single "Strip That Down," featuring Quavo, hitting No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart in 2017. Payne followed in the footsteps of fellow bandmates Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

Liam Payne, former One Direction member turned solo artist, tragically passed away on October 16 at the age of 31. Payne reportedly died after falling from a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to local authorities.

Payne rose to fame with One Direction, a group formed on The X Factor in 2010. Alongside bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson, the band became one of the top-charting acts of the 2010s. Following One Direction’s hiatus in 2016, Payne launched a successful solo career.

One Direction achieved massive success with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200: Up All Night and Take Me Home (both in 2012), Midnight Memories (2013), and FOUR (2014). Their final album, Made in the A.M., reached No. 2 in 2015.

On the Billboard Hot 100, the band had six top 10 hits, including fan favorites like “What Makes You Beautiful” (No. 4 in 2012) and “Drag Me Down” (No. 3 in 2015). The group also dominated Billboard’s year-end charts, ranking as the top artist of 2014.

Their worldwide success extended to touring, with One Direction grossing over $583 million from ticket sales and selling 7.1 million tickets globally. Their Where We Are Tour, the top tour of 2014, generated $290 million.

Liam Payne smoothly transitioned into solo stardom, with his debut single “Strip That Down,” featuring Quavo, hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart in 2017. Payne followed in the footsteps of fellow bandmates Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, both of whom had also achieved solo success on the charts.

In addition to “Strip That Down,” Payne’s solo hits included collaborations like “Get Low” with Zedd and “For You” with Rita Ora. His debut album LP1 topped Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart in December 2019, adding to his achievements as a solo artist. Throughout his solo career, Payne amassed billions of radio listeners and on-demand streams, solidifying his place in the music industry beyond his One Direction roots.

MUST READ: Liam Payne’s Untimely Death: 5 Facts You Probably Did Not Know About Former One Direction Member     

