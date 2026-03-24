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Home > Entertainment News > What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal

What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal

BTS has generated global buzz with their “Swim” music video from the upcoming album Arirang, blending emotional storytelling with Korean cultural themes.

BTS Returns with ‘Swim’ Video and Emotional Comeback Concert (Image: X/ BTS_twt)
BTS Returns with ‘Swim’ Video and Emotional Comeback Concert (Image: X/ BTS_twt)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 24, 2026 00:23:06 IST

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What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal

K-Pop group BTS has once again made an impressive mark on the global music industry with their latest video release “Swim” from their forthcoming album “Arirang,” which will be released shortly after the group makes their musical comeback.

Not only do fans of BTS praise the visual aspect of the new video, they also appreciate how much emotion is expressed throughout it. Some fans have begun to research the meaning behind the music video, especially as it relates to Korean culture and tradition, in addition to all of the accolades received regarding the emotional expression and visual experience of the music video.

BTS Explores Deeper Meaning of Life, Hope and New Beginnings

While many consider “Swim” to be merely a love song or a song about life’s journey, the lyrics have a much deeper meaning because they relate to life in general and one’s ability to overcome adversity and to move forward with one’s life regardless of the difficulties faced in achieving that objective. For example, the lyrics of “Swim, swim…this is how it all begins” can represent the feeling of a new beginning with all of the hope that accompanies it.

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Additionally, the title of the album “Arirang” derives from a traditional Korean folktale and represents longing, separation, and hope. BTS acknowledged and adopted this cultural aspect when creating their art; they are using their artistry to reestablish connections to their roots while connecting with their fans globally.

BTS Uses Symbolism of Sea and Journey in ‘Swim’ Video

The image of ships moving on the water, combined with images related to the sea and emotional transitions from the “Swim” video, have clear links to both BTS and their experiences through their music videos. The sea is also symbolic of loss, recovery, and transformation.

The narrative through symbolism connects to the long overdue reunion of BTS after lengthy separation caused by mandatory military duty. The announcement of their first album, ‘Arirang’, was made on March 20, 2026, and commemorates their re-establishment of the group.

The peak of the reunion was their first opportunity to reunite as a group since their last full concert was via the internet (BTS The Comeback Live|Arirang). This concert became the first full performance put on by BTS as a group since their last full concert in years, resultantly will gain very large worldwide viewership as they came back to their fans all over the world.

BTS Continues Global Influence with Record-Breaking Streams

This concert proved to be more than just a musical event; it was also an emotional reunion with fans from all around the world attending this event. Many fans who attended during this time have said that this was an ‘epic’ reunion.

Additionally, the album, as well as the main title track, have both become the fastest and most-streamed songs to date in 2023, demonstrating that BTS continues to have a huge influence throughout the globe.

Also Read: Leonid Radvinsky Net Worth: OnlyFans Owner Dies Of Cancer- Who Was He And How He Transformed Porn Into A Global Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Empire?    

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What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal

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What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal

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What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal
What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal
What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal
What Is The Story Behind ‘Arirang’? BTS’ ‘Swim’ Video And Comeback Concert Reveal Journey Of Loss And Renewal

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