What Role Will Jon Bernthal Play In Spider-Man: Brand New Day As The Punisher Star Joins Tom Holland?

Jon Bernthal, best known for his intense portrayal of Frank Castle aka The Punisher in Marvel’s TV universe, is now officially entering the big screen side of the Marvel franchise.

The actor has been cast in Sony and Marvel’s upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero.

Film to Be Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film will begin shooting this summer in England and is slated for a July 31, 2026 release.

While plot details remain under wraps, Bernthal’s addition to the cast hints at a darker, more grounded tone compared to past Spider-Man instalments.

The Punisher Adds a Gritty Edge to the Spider-Man Universe

The presence of the Punisher, known for his brutal tactics involving guns, knives, and hand-to-hand combat, suggests that the movie may explore more street-level crime and moral complexity. This could be a stark contrast to the usually light-hearted, tech-driven tone of Spider-Man movies.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned, though the significance of their parts in the new storyline has not been revealed. The film picks up after Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker’s identity was magically erased from the world’s memory.

Sadie Sink from Stranger Things Joins the Cast

A notable addition to the ensemble is Sadie Sink, best known for her role in Stranger Things. Her character details are still under wraps, but her casting has generated buzz among fans eager to see new dynamics in Peter Parker’s evolving world.

The internet is buzzing with speculation about the film’s villains. Some sources suggest appearances by multiple antagonists, ranging from street-level mob bosses to alien symbiotes. Interestingly, rumors also point to different versions of the Hulk possibly making a cameo.

Bernthal’s Return Strengthens Marvel’s Focus on The Punisher

Bernthal originally debuted as the Punisher in Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix before leading his series for two seasons. He recently reprised the role in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, and Marvel is doubling down on the character’s future.

Bernthal is not just returning for more appearances—he’s also co-writing a standalone Punisher film for Disney+, slated to keep the character’s R-rated intensity intact. This decision may challenge Marvel’s usual family-friendly tone, especially when bringing the character into Spider-Man’s PG-13 world.

Bernthal and Holland Share a Marvel History

Interestingly, Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal have a long history, dating back to their time filming the 2017 film Pilgrimage. During that shoot, the two actors reportedly helped each other with their Marvel audition tapes, laying the groundwork for the roles that would change their careers.

This year, Bernthal’s filmography continues to grow. He stars opposite Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2 for Amazon, and appears in Rami Malek’s thriller The Amateur from 20th Century Fox, showcasing his range beyond the Marvel universe.