What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding on February 7 will blend tradition with social responsibility, featuring collaborations with NGOs and artisans for a meaningful celebration.

The much-anticipated wedding of Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, and Diva Shah is set to take place on February 7 in Ahmedabad. While the event has been the subject of speculation, with rumors suggesting high-profile celebrity appearances, the Adani family has clarified that the wedding will be a private affair attended by close friends and family.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What sets this wedding apart is its commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility. The couple recently visited Mitti Cafe at Mumbai Airport, an establishment run by people with disabilities, to personally invite the team to their wedding. This gesture reflects the broader theme of the wedding—one that celebrates empowerment and meaningful contributions from various communities.

NGOs and Artisans Collaborate for a Unique Wedding Experience

In a remarkable initiative, the Adani family has partnered with several NGOs and artisans to make the wedding a socially responsible event. Various handicrafts and customized gifts prepared by skilled artisans will be featured in the celebrations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the key collaborations are:

Family of Disabled (FOD), Delhi – This organization supports financial independence for people with disabilities. FOD artisans have created hand-painted shawls for the couple.

– This organization supports financial independence for people with disabilities. FOD artisans have created hand-painted shawls for the couple. Kai Rassi, Chennai – This NGO has designed unique placards and digitally printed plates to highlight artistic talent.

– This NGO has designed unique placards and digitally printed plates to highlight artistic talent. Jagadish Ji Shankari Paithani Sarees, Nashik – Guests will receive exclusive handwoven Paithani sarees, created by 400 skilled artisans.

– Guests will receive exclusive handwoven Paithani sarees, created by 400 skilled artisans. Adani Foundation Artisans – Local artisans supported by the Adani Foundation will provide handcrafted wedding gifts.

Artistic Contributions at the Wedding

The wedding will also feature intricate handmade crafts from skilled artisans across India:

Nikita Ji from Ahmedabad will craft custom beaded necklaces and kamarbandhs.

will craft custom beaded necklaces and kamarbandhs. Prakash Ji, a nail artist , will create detailed bookmarks using his unique technique of designing with fingernails.

, will create detailed bookmarks using his unique technique of designing with fingernails. Munna Ji and Nazmeen, a father-daughter duo from Firozabad , will contribute exquisite glass art pieces for wedding props.

, will contribute exquisite glass art pieces for wedding props. Bibaji Churi Wala from Jodhpur will supply three types of handcrafted bangles, including traditional Lac bangles, showcasing the region’s heritage craft.

will supply three types of handcrafted bangles, including traditional Lac bangles, showcasing the region’s heritage craft. Nitaben and her self-help group, Meghdhanush Saheli from Mundra, associated with the Adani Foundation since 2016, will provide handcrafted mud art pieces.

A Wedding with a Purpose

Gautam Adani has emphasized that the wedding of his younger son will be a low-key yet meaningful celebration. By incorporating collaborations with artisans and NGOs, the event not only honors traditional Indian craftsmanship but also promotes social empowerment.

As the wedding date approaches, this grand yet purpose-driven celebration is set to make a lasting impact, proving that luxury and responsibility can go hand in hand.

ALSO READ: Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch