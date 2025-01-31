Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding on February 7 will blend tradition with social responsibility, featuring collaborations with NGOs and artisans for a meaningful celebration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!


The much-anticipated wedding of Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, and Diva Shah is set to take place on February 7 in Ahmedabad. While the event has been the subject of speculation, with rumors suggesting high-profile celebrity appearances, the Adani family has clarified that the wedding will be a private affair attended by close friends and family.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What sets this wedding apart is its commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility. The couple recently visited Mitti Cafe at Mumbai Airport, an establishment run by people with disabilities, to personally invite the team to their wedding. This gesture reflects the broader theme of the wedding—one that celebrates empowerment and meaningful contributions from various communities.

NGOs and Artisans Collaborate for a Unique Wedding Experience

In a remarkable initiative, the Adani family has partnered with several NGOs and artisans to make the wedding a socially responsible event. Various handicrafts and customized gifts prepared by skilled artisans will be featured in the celebrations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the key collaborations are:

  • Family of Disabled (FOD), Delhi – This organization supports financial independence for people with disabilities. FOD artisans have created hand-painted shawls for the couple.
  • Kai Rassi, Chennai – This NGO has designed unique placards and digitally printed plates to highlight artistic talent.
  • Jagadish Ji Shankari Paithani Sarees, Nashik – Guests will receive exclusive handwoven Paithani sarees, created by 400 skilled artisans.
  • Adani Foundation Artisans – Local artisans supported by the Adani Foundation will provide handcrafted wedding gifts.

Artistic Contributions at the Wedding

The wedding will also feature intricate handmade crafts from skilled artisans across India:

  • Nikita Ji from Ahmedabad will craft custom beaded necklaces and kamarbandhs.
  • Prakash Ji, a nail artist, will create detailed bookmarks using his unique technique of designing with fingernails.
  • Munna Ji and Nazmeen, a father-daughter duo from Firozabad, will contribute exquisite glass art pieces for wedding props.
  • Bibaji Churi Wala from Jodhpur will supply three types of handcrafted bangles, including traditional Lac bangles, showcasing the region’s heritage craft.
  • Nitaben and her self-help group, Meghdhanush Saheli from Mundra, associated with the Adani Foundation since 2016, will provide handcrafted mud art pieces.

A Wedding with a Purpose

Gautam Adani has emphasized that the wedding of his younger son will be a low-key yet meaningful celebration. By incorporating collaborations with artisans and NGOs, the event not only honors traditional Indian craftsmanship but also promotes social empowerment.

As the wedding date approaches, this grand yet purpose-driven celebration is set to make a lasting impact, proving that luxury and responsibility can go hand in hand.

ALSO READ: Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Filed under

Adani wedding gifts Gautam Adani son wedding Jeet Adani wedding

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Former Kenyan President Mocks Countries Criticizing Trump’s ‘No More Blank Checks’ Stance: ‘Why are you crying?’

Former Kenyan President Mocks Countries Criticizing Trump’s ‘No More Blank Checks’ Stance: ‘Why are you...

Actor-Politician Vijay’s TVK Appoints Aadhav Arjuna As General Secretary For 2026 Elections

Actor-Politician Vijay’s TVK Appoints Aadhav Arjuna As General Secretary For 2026 Elections

Historical Trends: Stock Market Behaviour Before And After Past Union Budgets

Historical Trends: Stock Market Behaviour Before And After Past Union Budgets

‘Right To Die With Dignity’: Karnataka Government Implements Groundbreaking Law – Know What It Is?

‘Right To Die With Dignity’: Karnataka Government Implements Groundbreaking Law – Know What It Is?

Why Was UK Rapper Digga D Jailed After His Instagram Livestream?

Why Was UK Rapper Digga D Jailed After His Instagram Livestream?

Entertainment

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours, “India 1, Binsky 0”

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours,

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox