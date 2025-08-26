LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > When A Fearless Tanya Mittal Spoke About The Pahalgam Terror Attack, But Also Called It 'Sensitive'

When A Fearless Tanya Mittal Spoke About The Pahalgam Terror Attack, But Also Called It 'Sensitive'

Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss entry reignites controversy over her past Pahalgam terror attack remark. Criticized as insensitive, her journey now unfolds on national TV where redemption or renewed backlash depends on how audiences perceive her under 24/7 scrutiny.

Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss entry stirs Pahalgam remark controversy (Pc: Instagram)
Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss entry stirs Pahalgam remark controversy (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 26, 2025 21:15:23 IST

Tanya Mittal is a contestant entry into Bigg boss 19 house but has a controversy in stock that has supposedly reappeared with her entry in the house. The buzz was due to a comment that she made about the Pahalgam terror attack, which was construed to be insensitive. Tanya previously sparked considerable controversy when in April 2025 she said, “terrorism has no religion” after a Pahalgam terror attack

Tanya Mittal Aftermath of a Comment

The impact of Tanya Mittal stating that, was too harsh and too quick. Her comment on the Pahalgam terror attack, which caused a severe outpouring of national grievance and outrage, was viewed as a deeply misinformed move. Critics claimed that she did not realize the seriousness of the situation, and it was more important to take advantage of her online image instead of displaying sincere sympathy. The backlash comprises a substantial loss of her social media followers and an avalanche of harsh criticisms, with many people demanding an apology in the media.

She made the assertion, “terrorism has no religion” in regard to a terror attack in Pahalgam. This quote sparked a controversy that caused the tourism departments of Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh to disassociate themselves with her. Mittal declares she is not afraid of what people can say about her though, and says, “I am not fearful of what people think about me.” Her remarks bring out a wider discussion of the role of political and social media wherein, unbeknownst to them, influencers can find themselves entangled in national discourses.

When A Fearless Tanya Mittal Spoke About The Pahalgam Terror Attack, But Also Called It ‘Sensitive’

Bigg Boss as a Platform for Redemption

The entry of Tanya Mittal in the Bigg Boss house is a strategic bet. When this is the case, such an opportunity to turn the narrative is an unusual one to Tanya. But it is not solely a one-time statement anymore, and with 24/7 camera coverage, she has an opportunity to demonstrate her real character. 

One way or the other, she will be more empathetic and mature. Will the stress of the show result in still more gaffes? Also, her time under the show will be a test of her character as everything she does will be observed keenly. The audience, which has a reputation of being strong-minded will vote out the final decision and she is sure to be one contestant to be followed closely.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Sparks Drama On Day One, Insisting ‘Call Me Ma’am, I’m the Boss’

Tags: Pahalgam terror attack remarkTanya MittalTanya Mittal Bigg Boss

When A Fearless Tanya Mittal Spoke About The Pahalgam Terror Attack, But Also Called It 'Sensitive'

When A Fearless Tanya Mittal Spoke About The Pahalgam Terror Attack, But Also Called It ‘Sensitive’
When A Fearless Tanya Mittal Spoke About The Pahalgam Terror Attack, But Also Called It ‘Sensitive’
When A Fearless Tanya Mittal Spoke About The Pahalgam Terror Attack, But Also Called It ‘Sensitive’
When A Fearless Tanya Mittal Spoke About The Pahalgam Terror Attack, But Also Called It ‘Sensitive’

