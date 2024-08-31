Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for over 17 years.. A few years ago, they spoke about disagreements in their personal lives.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for over 17 years. The two have usually kept their personal lives under wraps. However, a few years ago, they admitted to fighting daily even though these were more like disagreements than heated arguments.

When Aishwarya Rai Spoke About Her Equation With Abhishek

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been together for nearly two decades. The two have maintained a low profile despite being from a celebrated family. However, in a 2010 Vogue India interview, Aishwarya mentioned they fought “every day. Abhishek soon clarified these were minor and healthy disagreements rather than conflicts.

“But they’re more like disagreements, not fights. They’re not serious, they’re healthy. It’d be really boring otherwise,” he clarified.

When journalist Anupama Chopra later asked Aishwarya about their daily disagreements and this comment in particular, she noted they were comfortable and maintained a strong friendship.

‘We have been so comfortable with each other. I think the ‘newly married’ aspect is that it’s wonderful what we share because it is based on such a friendship,” she said.

All About Abhishek-Aishwarya’s Relationship

Coming back to the present, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship has been in the limelight of late with some reports suggesting that all may not be well between them. This started when the ‘Iruvar’ star had a solo appearance at the Ambani wedding. Moreover, Abhishek later flew solo to Paris. Additionally, the ‘Dhoom’ actor also liked a post about divorce. Abhishek, however, soon clarified that he was “still married’ and shared a strong post.

“I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it,” it read.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘PS II’, directed by Mani Ratnam. The period drama saw her act alongside Vikram and Karthi. It went on to emerge as a massive hit.