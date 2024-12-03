When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

The couple shares two children, Jesaaelys and Jeremy, while Daddy Yankee also has a daughter, Yamilet, from a previous relationship. Jesaaelys, born in June 1996, has often expressed her gratitude for her parents’ guidance and values.

Daddy Yankee, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, and Mireddys González have been a couple since their teenage years and married since 1995. Their enduring relationship has remained a cornerstone of the reggaetón superstar’s personal and professional life.

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez?

The pair met during their high school years, long before Daddy Yankee became a global music icon. In a 2017 interview with Billboard, the artist shared, “She loves Raymond Ayala. She’s not in love with DY.” After several years of dating, they tied the knot on March 20, 1995.

In 2020, González celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt post, calling it “the best decision of my life” and expressing her admiration for Daddy Yankee, whom she described as “every woman’s dream husband.”

Proud Parents of Two

The couple shares two children, Jesaaelys and Jeremy, while Daddy Yankee also has a daughter, Yamilet, from a previous relationship. Jesaaelys, born in June 1996, has often expressed her gratitude for her parents’ guidance and values.

Jeremy, born in May 1998, has also been a focal point of their family’s joy. González frequently shares posts celebrating her children’s milestones and achievements.

A “Jefa” in Daddy Yankee’s Eyes

Daddy Yankee frequently refers to González as his “jefa,” meaning “female boss.” On their 23rd wedding anniversary in 2018, he posted a tribute to her, writing, “Because a jefe needs a good jefa. With God’s blessing, anniversary #23.”

When Daddy Yankee announced his retirement in March 2022, González shared her conflicting emotions. Marking their 27th wedding anniversary on the same day, she wrote, “It is ironic that on a day like today, you tell the world you are retiring from music, your passion for three decades. Soon, you will say goodbye to the stage. Now it’s time for Raymond Ayala to enjoy what he has built.”

She added optimistically, “Sometimes endings are the beginning of great things.”

The Inspiration Behind the Music

Daddy Yankee has often credited González as the driving force behind his career. In a December 2022 Instagram post, he paid tribute to her, calling her “the true inspiration” and sharing a montage of their journey together. “I want to remind the world who was the true inspiration of my career,” he wrote.

Although González prefers to stay out of the limelight, she is proud to watch her husband shine. Responding to a fan’s comment in 2018 about not being seen by Daddy Yankee’s side at an awards ceremony, she said, “I am! But I’m where I belong because the star here is Daddy Yankee. I feel HAPPY watching him shine from my place.”

This heartfelt response reflects the couple’s enduring bond and González’s unwavering support for her husband’s success.

MUST READ: Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage