When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The Air On Botox Joke

After the ceremony, Ariana clarified her remarks about Botox and Juvederm, explaining that she was still four years clean from beauty injections. Read on to know all details.

At the Palm Springs Film Festival on Friday, January 3, Ariana Grande humorously accepted the Rising Star Award, making a playful comment about cosmetic procedures.

The 31-year-old pop star quipped, “I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again, so I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvederm.” She also joked, “I thought I’d be hearing ‘slightly withering star’ or ‘drooping star’ by now, so thank you.”

Ariana Grande Clarifies Her Comments On Botox

After the ceremony, Ariana clarified her remarks about Botox and Juvederm, explaining that she was still “four years clean” from beauty injections. Speaking at the red carpet after her speech, she said, “I’m still clean, I’m still clean, but when I start going [for injections] again, I’ll let you know.”

Ariana emphasized her commitment to transparency as a beauty founder, stating, “I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder. As a founder of r.e.m. beauty, I think it’s important to have transparency.”

She also embraced her natural look, saying, “You see the lines? I love them,” while asserting her pride in her clean and natural skin.

Ariana Grande’s Beauty Secrets Revealed

Ariana had previously discussed her cosmetic procedures in a Vanity Fair lie detector segment with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

During the segment, she denied undergoing a nose job or breast augmentation, which was confirmed by the polygraph examiner. She also admitted to getting fillers and Botox in the past but stopped using them “like four years ago.”

When asked if she had considered a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Ariana laughed and firmly stated, “Get the f**k out of here,” before adding that she would never undergo such a procedure. She also debunked rumors about having a “fox eye lift,” explaining that she was unaware of the procedure until people speculated she had it, to which she responded with a gracious “thank you.”

Ariana Grande’s Gratitude for the Rising Star Award

After the event, Ariana expressed her gratitude on Instagram, thanking the Palm Springs Film Festival for the recognition of her acting in Wicked, the film adaptation of the beloved musical. In her post, she shared photos from the evening and thanked actress Jennifer Coolidge, who presented her with the award.

Ariana wrote, “I’m so humbled and grateful,” and added a heartfelt message to Jennifer, calling her “my lifelong inspiration” and “genius and remarkably generous friend.”

Her post garnered over two million likes from her 376 million followers, showing widespread appreciation from her fanbase.

