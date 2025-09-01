LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > When Is Kalki 2 Releasing? Nag Ashwin Gives A Big Update Which Might Leave Prabhas Fans Disappointed

Director Nag Ashwin confirms the Kalki 2898 AD sequel will take longer than expected, with filming likely to begin in December 2025. This time, Prabhas takes center stage as the story shifts focus to Karna and Ashwatthama, promising an even grander spectacle.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 13:17:32 IST

Kalki 2898 AD, the mythological giant that stormed into theatres in 2024, didn’t just rack up box office numbers—it smashed them, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark. The sequel hype? Off the charts.

With Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in the mix, expectations were sky-high the minute that announcement dropped.

Kalki 2: Nag Ashwin Confirms Longer Wait, Prabhas to Lead

Director Nag Ashwin has finally broken his silence with some news on the sequel, though it’s not exactly what fans were hoping for. Turns out, the wait is going to be longer than anyone figured. 

Bringing all the stars back together is a challenge in itself. Plus, Ashwin mentioned that some of the action sequences and pre-visualised scenes planned for the sequel are on an even grander scale.

“I don’t have an exact answer,” Ashwin admitted, pointing out that everyone’s got packed schedules.  Shooting will take a while, but in his words, post-production tends to drag on even longer. If everything goes well, maybe two or three years from now. 

Prabhas Takes Centre Stage in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Back at the 10-year celebration of his debut film Yevade Subramanyam, Ashwin let slip that preps for Kalki 2 are already underway, and they’re aiming to start filming by December 2025. That’s something, at least.

There’s another nugget for fans of Prabhas: this time, his character is set to take centre stage. Ashwin hinted that while the first film focused on Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s arcs, part two will revolve around Karna and Ashwatthama, with Prabhas in a much bigger role.

The film’s technical crew returns, too. Santhosh Narayanan on music, Djordje Stojiljkovic behind the camera, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Just as a reminder, Kalki 2898 AD was originally set for a 9 May 2024 release, but delays in post-production pushed it to 27 June, when it finally hit screens worldwide in standard, IMAX, and 3D.

With a staggering Rs 600 crore budget, it earned its place among the most expensive Indian films ever made. Not to mention, it finished as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film.

It also picked up the Telangana Gaddar Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Tags: deepika padukonekalki 2Nag Ashwinprabhas

