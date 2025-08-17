When Is The Sequel To James Gunn’s Superman Releasing? Filmmaker Gives A BIG Update After Massive Run At Box Office

James Gunn’s back at it with Superman. He’s finished the treatment for the next film and if you can even call it that, considering he cranks out 60-page behemoths filled with dialogue and detail.

Gunn told Collider they’re sorting out production dates now. Translation: the script’s next, and cameras could roll sooner than anyone expected.

James Gunn’s Superman sequel

James Gunn’s been cagey about the whole sequel-versus-new-project thing. All he’ll say is that David Corenswet’s suiting up again, but whether this is a straight-up sequel or something else is anyone’s guess.

Meanwhile, DC’s got a bunch of other stuff cooking: “Peacemaker” Season 2, a new “Supergirl,” the “Lanterns” series, “Wonder Woman,” and, out of left field, “Clayface.”

Gunn told CBS Mornings that every one of these projects is going to have its own vibe. No cookie-cutter formula. “Clayface,” for example, is apparently a full-on horror film.

The filmmaker is adamant about letting different creative teams define their own styles, just like the original comics did. The bottom line? Gunn wants this new DC era to stay fresh, so no one’s checking their watch halfway through.

James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN’ sequel is expected to begin filming in early 2026 for a July 2027 release. pic.twitter.com/grF1m8mlj0 — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) August 15, 2025

James Gunn’s Superman box office

DC and James Gunn finally landed Superman exactly where they needed him. The budget? A whopping $225 million—yeah, not exactly pocket change. With numbers like that, the movie had to rake in anywhere from $450 to $562.5 million worldwide just to break even. No pressure, right? Good news for DC: David Corenswet’s Superman blew right past those numbers. And, get this, the film just sped past a major MCU milestone, too.

This isn’t just a win—it’s a record-breaker. Superman’s box office just smashed a 17-year-old Marvel record. Now, DC only dropped one big film in 2025, while Marvel tried to flood the market with three: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Out of those, honestly, only Fantastic Four even had a shot at out-earning Superman.

Captain America: Brave New World struggled without Chris Evans at the helm—Kevin Feige himself admitted as much. The movie limped to $415.1 million. Thunderbolts*? Even lower. Despite the “New Avengers” spin and a hasty rebrand after opening weekend, it fizzled out with just $382.4 million globally.

