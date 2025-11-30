LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Are India's Biggest Instagram Influencers in 2025? Top 10 Most-Followed List

Discover the top 10 most-followed Instagram influencers in India in 2025. From actors to digital creators, here’s the updated list of India’s biggest social media stars with massive fanbases.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 15:44:45 IST

In India, Virat Kohli holds the title of the most followed user on Instagram with 274 million followers. The rankings are mainly filled with cricketers and actors who regularly share fitness advice, updates about movies, or pictures with their families to connect with followers.

Here are the 10 most followed users:

  • 274 Million Followers Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) posts about cricket victories, gym workouts, and family and gets lots of love in his posts!
  • 94.2 Million Followers Shraddha Kapoor (@shraddhakapoor) dance videos and promotions for her movies get lots of attention every day from fans!
  • 92.5 Million Followers Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) has her insight into Hollywood, and is a great source of inspiration for many people around the world.
  • 92.4 Million Followers Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) posts about the Government of India and events happening in the country.
  • 86.2 Million Followers Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) is trendy with her reels and as a first-time mom can connect with many millennials who follow her.
  • 80.4 Million Followers Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) inspires women with beauty and wellness-related videos.
  • 80.4 Million Followers Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) has more than 80 million followers on social media and shares mental health and fashion content that attracts, engages and helps build her brand.
  • 78.4 Million Followers Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) has a following of 78 million people who love her music and listen to her song covers and music snippets.
  • 72.5 Million Followers Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela) posts travel and photoshoots that attract attention and help her to gain a great following of millions.
  • 71.1 Million Followers Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinefernandez) is trending due to fitness challenges and fun reels!

Why They Are Ruling Social Media

These influencers have successfully combined their entertaining content and their genuine, authentic personalities and together have made crores of rupees from their sponsored brand posts. In 2025, females are dominating eight spots out of all ten influencer spots showing their strength digitally. Their influence will help create future trends in all areas, from fashion to politics.

The follower counts and rankings are based on publicly available data and may change over time. This article is for informational purposes only and does not endorse any individual or platform.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 3:44 PM IST
