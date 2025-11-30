LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhanush-Kriti Starrer 'Tere Ishq Mein' Box Office Day 2: ₹33 Crore Milestone Achieved

‘Tere Ishq Mein’ starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon crosses ₹33 crore at the box office on Day 2. Check audience response, city-wise performance, and what this means for the film’s future collections.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 13:53:42 IST

‘Tere Ishq Mein’, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, had an impressive Day 2, crossing ₹30 crore, which indicates a positive reception from audiences. Estimates suggest that the film has grossed about ₹33 crore so far, exceeding many prior releases’ lifetime totals, including Emergency.

Response from the Audience

Fans loved how well Dhanush and Kriti connected, along with the film’s excellent music and photography. The film received a lot of encouragement via social media, especially in cities. It was considered a feel-good entertainer since it contained relatable feelings and a compelling story.

Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Performance

Box office performance for ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ has thus far been really strong in major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, but also performing very well in rural areas. Industry analysts predict that the film has a good chance of achieving very high box office sales and potentially becoming one of the most successful films released in 2025 if the film can maintain it’s current growth rate until the end of the year.

Outlook on the Next Weekend’s Box Office

Due to the regular cycle of seasonal demand and supply, the audience demands for this film for the next couple of weekends will likely be significantly higher than what we saw on Day 3 and thus, we expect to see gross box office revenues reach over ₹50 crores by the end of Day 3 due to outstanding positive word-of-mouth and promotional activities starting with the release and continuing through the first week.

There is a reason for great expectation for the success of ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ at the box office. It features a combination of all elements necessary to create success in the Hollywood box office, i.e., star power, soundtrack music, and good story telling.

Box office collections are based on trade analyst estimates and publicly available data. Actual figures may vary. This article is for informational purposes only.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 1:53 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

