Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is facing fresh trouble after the Haryana State Commission for Women took cognisance of a complaint filed by Haryanvi actress and singer Anjali Raghav. The commission has issued a notice asking him to appear before its Faridabad office on April 2.

The move comes months after a controversy erupted over an alleged incident during a promotional event, which had triggered widespread outrage on social media.

What Is the Allegation?

According to reports, the incident dates back to August 2025, when Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh shared the stage at an event. A video from the event went viral, showing Singh allegedly touching Raghav’s waist without her consent.

The clip sparked backlash online, with many users criticising the act as inappropriate. Responding to the controversy, Raghav later shared videos expressing her discomfort and anger, stating that she felt “disturbed” by the incident and condemning non-consensual physical contact.

Apology and Aftermath

As the controversy escalated, Pawan Singh issued a public apology. Following this, Anjali Raghav said she had forgiven him. However, the matter appears to have taken a legal turn now, with the Haryana Women’s Commission stepping in.

Raghav had also indicated that the episode impacted her professionally, stating that she would distance herself from working in the Bhojpuri industry.

Who is Anjali Raghav?

Anjali Raghav is a prominent name in the Haryanvi music and entertainment industry, known for her work as a singer, actress, and performer. With over a decade in the industry, she has collaborated with several leading Haryanvi artists and built a strong fan base.

She is known for popular songs like Sandal, Chutki Bajna Chhod, Babu Ala Rajdoot, Madam Nache Nache, and Etwar Ki Holiday. Apart from regional music, she also made a brief appearance in the Bollywood film Tevar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

Raghav began her career with television, appearing in shows like Carrie Rishta Khatta Meetha, and has since remained a consistent presence in Haryanvi music videos and stage performances.

Strong Social Media Presence

Beyond her on-screen work, Anjali Raghav enjoys significant popularity on social media. She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares updates about her music, performances, and personal life.

Case Puts Spotlight Back on Industry Conduct

The latest summons to Pawan Singh has once again brought the issue of on-stage conduct and consent into focus. While the actor had earlier apologised and the matter seemed to have subsided, the Commission’s intervention indicates that the complaint is now being examined formally.

The case is likely to draw attention not just due to the popularity of the individuals involved, but also because it raises broader questions around workplace behaviour and accountability in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episodes 1–34 in India Without Subscription— Here’s How And When To Look For Hania Aamir And Bilal Abbas Khan’s VIRAL Pakistani Drama