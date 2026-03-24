Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

Anjali Raghav accused Pawan Singh of inappropriate touching; Haryana Women’s Commission summons him on April 2.

Anjali Raghav accused Pawan Singh of inappropriate touching. (Photo: X)
Anjali Raghav accused Pawan Singh of inappropriate touching. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 24, 2026 20:03:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is facing fresh trouble after the Haryana State Commission for Women took cognisance of a complaint filed by Haryanvi actress and singer Anjali Raghav. The commission has issued a notice asking him to appear before its Faridabad office on April 2.

The move comes months after a controversy erupted over an alleged incident during a promotional event, which had triggered widespread outrage on social media.

What Is the Allegation?

According to reports, the incident dates back to August 2025, when Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh shared the stage at an event. A video from the event went viral, showing Singh allegedly touching Raghav’s waist without her consent.

You Might Be Interested In

The clip sparked backlash online, with many users criticising the act as inappropriate. Responding to the controversy, Raghav later shared videos expressing her discomfort and anger, stating that she felt “disturbed” by the incident and condemning non-consensual physical contact.

Apology and Aftermath

As the controversy escalated, Pawan Singh issued a public apology. Following this, Anjali Raghav said she had forgiven him. However, the matter appears to have taken a legal turn now, with the Haryana Women’s Commission stepping in.

Raghav had also indicated that the episode impacted her professionally, stating that she would distance herself from working in the Bhojpuri industry.

Who is Anjali Raghav?

Anjali Raghav is a prominent name in the Haryanvi music and entertainment industry, known for her work as a singer, actress, and performer. With over a decade in the industry, she has collaborated with several leading Haryanvi artists and built a strong fan base.

She is known for popular songs like Sandal, Chutki Bajna Chhod, Babu Ala Rajdoot, Madam Nache Nache, and Etwar Ki Holiday. Apart from regional music, she also made a brief appearance in the Bollywood film Tevar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

Raghav began her career with television, appearing in shows like Carrie Rishta Khatta Meetha, and has since remained a consistent presence in Haryanvi music videos and stage performances.

Strong Social Media Presence

Beyond her on-screen work, Anjali Raghav enjoys significant popularity on social media. She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares updates about her music, performances, and personal life.

Case Puts Spotlight Back on Industry Conduct

The latest summons to Pawan Singh has once again brought the issue of on-stage conduct and consent into focus. While the actor had earlier apologised and the matter seemed to have subsided, the Commission’s intervention indicates that the complaint is now being examined formally.

The case is likely to draw attention not just due to the popularity of the individuals involved, but also because it raises broader questions around workplace behaviour and accountability in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episodes 1–34 in India Without Subscription— Here’s How And When To Look For Hania Aamir And Bilal Abbas Khan’s VIRAL Pakistani Drama

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anjali RaghavBhojpuri actor controversyharyanaHaryana Women CommissionPawan Singh

RELATED News

Watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episodes 1–34 in India Without Subscription— Here’s How And When To Look For Hania Aamir And Bilal Abbas Khan’s VIRAL Pakistani Drama

From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

Who Is Isha Rikhi’s Ex-Boyfriend? Inside Singer-Rapper Badshah’s Punjabi Wife’s Secret Dating History And Past Relationships

‘Sundar Poonam’ Based On Real Story? Sanya Malhotra Film Inspired From Megalaya Honeymoon Case- Check Facts, First Look Out

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Who is Kal Somani — Everything You Need to Know About Rajasthan Royals’ New Owner

Trump And PM Modi Discuss West Asia Conflict In First Call Since Raging War, Stress On Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open

‘Free Bus Service To Men, ₹2,000 Aid For Women Heads’: AIADMK Announces BIG Poll Promises In Manifesto Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander

Passive Euthanasia vs Active Euthanasia Explained As Harish Rana’s Landmark Case In India Comes To An End After 13 Years Of Life In Coma

Foreign Travel Insurance Guide: A List of Vital Documents for Immigration and Customs This Vacation Season

Instagram Update: Rolls Out New Feature To Record Carousel Post—Follow These Simple Steps To Get Started

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Steps To Download Marksheet From Website, DigiLocker

Viral MMS ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat In New Trouble : After Rape Allegations And Exploitation Row, Nashik Astrologer Now Faces Murder Claim In Land Dispute Case

Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row
Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row
Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row
Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

QUICK LINKS