Who Is Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant Malti Chahar? Why Is Tanya Mittal Unhappy With Deepak Chahar’s Sister In BB19?

Bigg Boss 19’s latest twist is the confident Malti Chahar entering the house as a wild card. While many would know Malti as the sibling of the Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, little is known that Malti is much more than that. An actress, model, content creator, and filmmaker, she stepped her foot in mainstream Bollywood with the film Genius in the year 2018 and soon continued working on other projects such as Ishq Pashmina.

Upon her entrance into the house, facilitated by her brother’s announcement on Weekend Ka Vaar, she cast an immediate pall over one of the biggest contestants in the house: Tanya Mittal. This sets the whole thing up for a showdown with accusations of authenticity based on lifestyles. Malti, of course, counsels that she has entered the reality show not to gain recognition but to make her mark independent of the fame of her family.

Deepak Chahar’s Sister: Malti Chahar’s Profile

Malti Chahar, born on November 15, 1990, in the land of Taj Mahal-agro, Uttar Pradesh, basically comes from a family with huge connections to sports along with appraising professional experience from the entertainment arena. The turning point to her popularity came after winning the trophy of ‘Miss Photogenic’ at some local beauty contest in 2014 followed by being a finalist of Femina Miss India.

The IPL mystery girl tag kept her on the mind of cricket enthusiasts as she was often spotted cheering for her brother’s Chennai Super Kings. With over a million followers on Instagram, Malti has a rather robust preexisting online profile which she is now using to confront the established family power dynamics. He has now turned to direction, possessing an all-rounder talent portfolio.

Tanya Mittal’s Tension: The ‘Saree’ vs. ‘Skirt’ Conflict

The obvious cause of Tanya Mittal’s unhappiness and visible discomfort is that initially, Malti questioned Tanya’s perceived ‘image’ and claims inside the house. Tanya had been commenting on Malti’s looks in a negative way, interrupting to show disapproval as other housemates Zeishaan Quadri and Baseer Ali welcomed the new wildcard. The tension rose when Malti publicly confronted Tanya with the statement about her public display of wearing only sarees, insisting that the audience sees old videos and pictures of her in mini skirts.

Moreover, Malti disputed Tanya’s narratives about her so-called “struggles” and her claim of a lavish life, like flying to Dubai just to have baklava insinuating that Tanya was being fake and attention-seeking. This confrontation has given Malti a fresh voice ready to bring to the fore what she sees as ‘fakeness’ and turned the power dynamics in the house against one of its most self-acclaimed ‘spiritual influencers.’

Malti Chahar’s entry has brought much-needed confrontation to the house, placing the wild card in opposition to the existing self-proclaimed queen of the house, Tanya Mittal, which promises a few spicy weeks ahead.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s Mother Jyothi Malik Warns Son – ‘Don’t Talk To People With No Values’