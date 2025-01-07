Dina’s provocative photoshoot comes just weeks after she and her multimillionaire ex-boyfriend, John Winning Jr., ended their eight-month relationship.

Despite recently ending her relationship with John Winning Jr., Dina Broadhurst, a self-proclaimed ‘nude artist,’ showcased her confidence in a daring photoshoot in Alicante, Spain. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old Sydney socialite stripped down to her birthday suit for an artistic nude photoshoot in her accommodation.

Using a film camera, Dina captured images of her toned, naked body as she stretched out on the floor, only covering her modesty with small white scribbles.

Nude Artist Shares Stunning Photos On Social Media

In the photos, Dina’s stunning silhouette was subtly revealed through underexposed shots, as she gracefully posed on a large white ottoman. She shared the sizzling images with her followers on Instagram, captioning the post, “See Me, Alicante on film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D I N A B R O A D H U R S T (@dinabroadhurst)

Who Is Dina Broadhurst’s Former Ex-Boyfriend?

Dina’s provocative photoshoot comes just weeks after she and her multimillionaire ex-boyfriend, John Winning Jr., ended their eight-month relationship. The couple had begun dating in March 2024, publicly confirming their romance in May when they attended an event together. However, in December, the pair decided to call it quits. John, the son of Winning Appliances mogul John Winning Sr., is a successful CEO and an accomplished sailor.

Before John, Dina was in a long-term relationship with Max Shepherd, which ended in June 2023 after four-and-a-half years. She briefly dated property investor Tony Benjamin before finding romance with John Winning Jr.