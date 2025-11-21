LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh earthquake entertainment news Delhi Air Quality 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Delhi Government ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Bangladesh earthquake entertainment news Delhi Air Quality 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Delhi Government ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Bangladesh earthquake entertainment news Delhi Air Quality 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Delhi Government ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Bangladesh earthquake entertainment news Delhi Air Quality 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Delhi Government ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh earthquake entertainment news Delhi Air Quality 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Delhi Government ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Bangladesh earthquake entertainment news Delhi Air Quality 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Delhi Government ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Bangladesh earthquake entertainment news Delhi Air Quality 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Delhi Government ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Bangladesh earthquake entertainment news Delhi Air Quality 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Delhi Government ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. The finale was hosted in Thailand. India’s Manika Vishwakarma exited after reaching the Top 12, while Thailand, Venezuela, the Philippines and Côte d'Ivoire completed the top placements.

Fátima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand amid major controversies; India’s Manika Vishwakarma finishes in Top 12. Photo: X.
Fátima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand amid major controversies; India’s Manika Vishwakarma finishes in Top 12. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 21, 2025 10:12:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has won the 74th Miss Universe title, securing the crown in a closely watched pageant held in Thailand. Thailand finished as the first runner-up, followed by Venezuela, the Philippines, and Côte d’Ivoire in the top placements.

India’s Manika Vishwakarma reached the Top 12, but was eliminated after the swimsuit round. She stood alongside over 100 contestants, using her platform to promote inclusive education, mental wellness, and artistic expression.

Miss Universe 2025 Final Result, Runner Up Names 

Winner: Mexico, Fátima Bosch

First Runner-Up, Thailand

Second Runner-Up, Venezuela

Third Runner-Up, Philippines

Fourth Runner-Up, Côte d’Ivoire

Miss Universe 2025 Event Hosted in Thailand 

The pageant, hosted in Thailand, began at 8:00 am local time (6:30 am IST). This year’s edition was overshadowed by a series of controversies, from accusations of belittling a contestant’s intellect to walkouts and emotional breakdowns onstage.

The event was hosted by internationally acclaimed performer Steve Byrne, while Thai singer-songwriter Jeff Satur delivered performances during the opening and Top 5 segments.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped Out Of Top 12

Who Is Fátima Bosch, the 74th Miss Universe 2025 Winner?

Born and raised in Mexico,  Fátima Bosch has pursued modelling from a young age and is known for her commitment to social advocacy. In September 2025, she became the first woman from the Mexican state of Tabasco to win the Miss Universe Mexico title.

Bosch studied fashion design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico and later attended the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, Italy, as well as the Lyndon Institute in Vermont. She has openly discussed battling dyslexia and Adult Hyperactivity Disorder, and has spoken about being bullied in school.

When Fátima Bosch Clashed With Thai Pageant Director Nawat Itsaragrisil

The 26-year-old became a symbol of self-respect and dignity following a public confrontation with Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil ahead of the Miss Universe competition in Bangkok.

According to reports, Itsaragrisil allegedly referred to Bosch as a “dumb head” and criticised her for not participating in promotional material for Thailand. The incident triggered walkouts by several models.

During the tense moment, Itsaragrisil reportedly said, “If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, the rest Also Read: Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Champion as India’s Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 10:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newsfatima boschhome-hero-pos-5manika-vishwakarmamexicoMiss Universe 2025World news

RELATED News

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Champion as India’s Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12

Who Is Amritesh Mittal And What Is His Net Worth? Tanya Mittal’s Brother Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House After THIS Scandal

Who Is Deepak Chahar And How His Unexpected Arrival For Sister Malti Chahar Shakes Bigg Boss 19 Family Week?

Neil Nitin Mukesh Announced as Brand Ambassador for “The Universal Idol”: A Global Stage for Aspiring Voices

Who Is Sofik SK? Bengali Influencer’s Alleged Intimate Video Goes Viral; Sparks Deepfake Debate

LATEST NEWS

Sudeep Pharma IPO Opens Strong: GMP At ₹130 Signals Early Market Buzz

Kolkata Rocked By Strong Tremors As Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Residents In Panic

Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

Delhi’s Air Quality Sees Minor Uptick, AQI At 370, Still Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Zone

Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma From India Gets Dropped Out Of Top 12

Stock Market Today: Muted Mood on Dalal Street as Sensex and Nifty Open Lower

Al-Falah University Founder Receives Demolition Notice, British-Era Grant Questioned

England vs Australia: Why Are Pat Cummins And Josh Hazlewood Not Playing The First Ashes Test?

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Adani Ports, TCS, Hyundai, Nestlé, Godrej And Many Other In Focus Today

Red Fort Blast Probe: Foreign Handler Sent 42 Bomb-Making Videos To Accused Doctor Via Encrypted Apps, Says Report

Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director
Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director
Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director
Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

QUICK LINKS