Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has won the 74th Miss Universe title, securing the crown in a closely watched pageant held in Thailand. Thailand finished as the first runner-up, followed by Venezuela, the Philippines, and Côte d’Ivoire in the top placements.

India’s Manika Vishwakarma reached the Top 12, but was eliminated after the swimsuit round. She stood alongside over 100 contestants, using her platform to promote inclusive education, mental wellness, and artistic expression.

Miss Universe 2025 Final Result, Runner Up Names

Winner: Mexico, Fátima Bosch

First Runner-Up, Thailand

Second Runner-Up, Venezuela

Third Runner-Up, Philippines

Fourth Runner-Up, Côte d’Ivoire

Miss Universe 2025 Event Hosted in Thailand

The pageant, hosted in Thailand, began at 8:00 am local time (6:30 am IST). This year’s edition was overshadowed by a series of controversies, from accusations of belittling a contestant’s intellect to walkouts and emotional breakdowns onstage.

The event was hosted by internationally acclaimed performer Steve Byrne, while Thai singer-songwriter Jeff Satur delivered performances during the opening and Top 5 segments.

Who Is Fátima Bosch, the 74th Miss Universe 2025 Winner?

Born and raised in Mexico, Fátima Bosch has pursued modelling from a young age and is known for her commitment to social advocacy. In September 2025, she became the first woman from the Mexican state of Tabasco to win the Miss Universe Mexico title.

Bosch studied fashion design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico and later attended the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, Italy, as well as the Lyndon Institute in Vermont. She has openly discussed battling dyslexia and Adult Hyperactivity Disorder, and has spoken about being bullied in school.

When Fátima Bosch Clashed With Thai Pageant Director Nawat Itsaragrisil

The 26-year-old became a symbol of self-respect and dignity following a public confrontation with Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil ahead of the Miss Universe competition in Bangkok.

According to reports, Itsaragrisil allegedly referred to Bosch as a “dumb head” and criticised her for not participating in promotional material for Thailand. The incident triggered walkouts by several models.

During the tense moment, Itsaragrisil reportedly said, "If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, the rest