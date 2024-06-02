Who Is Jessica Madsen's Girlfriend? Bridgerton Star Reveals She Is 'In Love With A Woman' While Celebrating Pride Month

Jessica Madsen, best known for her role of Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton, is embracing her identity and love life in a post celebrating the start of Pride Month. The actress came out as queer while celebrating the pride month

On Saturday, June 1, the 32-year-old actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring artwork celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and a historic photo of a march following the Stonewall Riots. She also included a simple selfie, showing herself in a colorful tie-dyed T-shirt, rainbow rhinestones on her face, and a bucket hat reading: “LOVE SUPREME.”

MUST READ: MrBeast FINALLY Surpasses T-Series To Become Most-Subscribed YouTube Channel, Claims He ‘Avenged Pewdiepie’, Elon Musk Reacts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Madsen (@jess_mads)

Who Is Jessica Madsen’s Girlfriend?

In her caption, Jessica Madsen proudly declared, “I am in love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!” She added the hashtags: “#pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride.”

Several of Jessica Madsen’s Bridgerton co-stars expressed their support in the comments section of her post. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, shared several heart emojis, while Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Anthony Bridgerton, also posted a series of emojis. Hannah Dodd, who portrays Francesca Bridgerton, wrote, “Love youuuuuu” with a yellow heart emoji.

Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, commented, “Go baby girl! Love you,” and Julia Quinn, the author of the original Bridgerton book series, commented with a collection of rainbow heart emojis.

Speaking of Jessica Madsen’s girlfriend, she has not yet disclosed the identity of her lover. We will keep you posted with the updates.

Madsen has been candid about her sexuality in the past. In June 2023, she opened up once again about her identity in a similar Instagram post, sharing graphics about bisexuality that read, “Bisexuals are not ‘confused'” and “bi af.” In the caption, she stated, “Bi the way…. Happy Pride month.”

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wild Party With Maya Jama In London Goes Out Of Hand As Actor Sparks Noise Complaint: Report

Show Full Article