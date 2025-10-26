LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Kriti Sanon’s Boyfriend? Actress Enjoys Rare Outing With Karan Bahia But What Is Varun Dhawan Doing There?

Kriti Sanon sparked new dating rumours after being spotted with businessman Kabir Bahia at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. Joined by Varun Dhawan, the trio’s photos went viral as Kriti shared candid moments online. Fans speculated romance after sister Nupur Sanon’s playful “My cuties” comment.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 26, 2025 21:14:28 IST

After being caught spending time at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has once again been linked with dating a businessman named Kabir Bahia.

Adding to the fun was Kriti’s co-star in Bhediya Varun Dhawan who accompanied the duo in the mixed martial arts event, as a sort of third person in the friendship. 

Photos of their fun night out at a fight have since went viral providing the fans with a peep of the adorable camaraderie between the three.

Who Is Kriti Sanon’s Boyfriend?

On Sunday, October 26, Kriti posted a series of photos on the high-energy event on Instagram. In the former photograph, she is occupied sitting between Kabir Bahia and Varun Dhawan, and all three are smiling to the camera. Kriti was stylish in a jacket in camo print matched with loose denims, and Kabir wore it casually in a white T-shirt, a jacket in mauve, and grey pants. Varun chose black trousers with a wine-red jacket.

The other candid photograph sees Kriti smiling with the brightest smile ever as she takes a selfie with Kabir, and this has only served more speculation over the alleged romance between the two.

She has also shared images of her with Varun. She captioned the post as Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi! So excited to be there to see the insanity of UFC 321 with these two! Nupur Sanon, the sister of the actress, could not help but comment and referred to them as My cuties which was immediately adopted by the fans as an allusion to the romance between Kriti and Kabir.
The rumoured love affair between Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

Although both Kriti and Kabir have not officially announced a relationship between them, the two have continued showing up together, thus keeping their fans guessing.

Over the last one year, the two have been seen at a number of social events and in personal gatherings fueling their constant speculation regarding their intimacy. Recently she was celebrating Diwali with Kabir.

The fact that Varun Dhawan was there in the UFC outing gave the group a dynamic feel of fun. The actor, who has an easy matey relationship with Kriti since Bhediya days, appeared to have had a grand time as well. The fans even joked on internet that Varun would be the most suitable third wheel at the sporty hangout. 

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 9:14 PM IST
QUICK LINKS