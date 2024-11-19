Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is Mathira Mohammad? Pakistani TV Host Tells People To Have SHAME After Her Alleged Video Leaks Online

Who Is Mathira Mohammad? Pakistani TV Host Tells People To Have SHAME After Her Alleged Video Leaks Online

After controversies involving TikTok stars Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, Pakistani TV host and actress Mathira Mohammad has reportedly become the target of a similar scandal.

Explicit videos alleged to involve Mathira have surfaced on social media. However, the celebrity took to X (formerly Twitter) to refute these claims.

What Did Mathira Say?

In her statement, Mathira accused individuals of misusing her professional photos, morphing them to create misleading content. She expressed frustration, writing, “People are misusing my name and photoshoot pictures by adding fake stuff.” The 32-year-old urged people to show restraint, emphasizing, “Please, have shame!”

She further distanced herself from the ongoing MMS controversy, labeling the rumors as “trashy nonsense.”

Who Is Mathira?

Mathira is a prominent figure in Pakistan, with Zimbabwean roots. She has built a diverse career as a model, dancer, singer, TV host, and actor. Known for her performances in Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Young Malang, Mathira boasts 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

She was married to singer Farran J Mirza from 2014 to 2018, and they share a son, Aahil Rizvi.

Recurring Trend of Celebrity Scandals

This controversy follows similar incidents involving TikTok stars Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman. Both faced significant backlash after private videos allegedly featuring them were leaked online. Malik, in particular, publicly announced her decision to step away from social media following the ordeal.

The issue extends beyond Pakistan, as Indonesian celebrity Lydia Onic also found herself at the center of an explicit video controversy recently. These incidents highlight a disturbing trend where public figures are targeted by alleged breaches of privacy.

Mathira has strongly denied any involvement in the alleged video leaks and has urged people to stop dragging her name into such controversies. The trend underscores growing concerns about digital privacy and the misuse of technology to tarnish reputations.

