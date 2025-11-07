LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Samantha Prabhu FINALLY Makes Her Relationship Official With The Family Man Creator, Shares A Cozy Photo: ‘I’ve Taken Bold Steps…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new Instagram post has reignited rumours of her relationship with director Raj Nidimoru. A photo of the duo in an intimate pose from her perfume launch party went viral, prompting fans to ask if the actress has finally made her romance official.

Samantha-Raj Nidimoru's new pic goes viral (PHOTO: X)
Samantha-Raj Nidimoru's new pic goes viral (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 7, 2025 20:50:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A post shared by actor Samantha Prabhu describing how she used this year to make bold steps in life. However, as much as the caption was heart and inspiring, it was a single photo in a series of photos, which she shared that instantly caught the eye. The one in which she is in the embrace of director Raj Nidimoru (of Raj and DK), contributing to the gossip about their affair.

Samantha Prabhu makes it official with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha, who can be seen dressed in a beautiful lace black dress, is posing with Raj who is also wearing a black suit in the photo. The two are staring at the camera with him placing his one hand on her waist and she puts her arms around him.

The photograph belongs to the perfume launch party of Samantha. Her post with the photos of the event talked about risks and saying small wins in the past couple of years. The event was also attended by actor Tamannaah, who was there a few days ago.

In her caption, Samantha shared, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go.”

She added, “Today, I’m celebrating the small wins. I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning.”

How did the Internet react? 

Samantha’s fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate Samantha and Raj. Some even went ahead to comment on whether they attempted to keep their relationship low low-profile official. “Is it official?” a fan enquired in the comment box. She has made it official, wrote another.

This is rumoured to be a long-lasting relationship, dating back a few years between Samantha and Raj Nidimoru. The two collaborated in the series The Family Man 2.

The director was a source of strength and has been with her in every step she has made. Whether it will be pickleball games or vacations with her, spiritual tours and offering her a helping hand in her first production venture, Subham, he has experienced it all with her.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 8:50 PM IST
